Privacera Provides Enterprise-ready Data Access Governance and Security with New AWS EMR Record Server Integration

FREMONT, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced a new integration with Amazon Elastic MapReduce (EMR). This integration, available in the latest release of Privacera's data access governance platform, broadens Apache Ranger's open-source capabilities in EMR Record Server to provide joint customers with Privacera's centralized, fine-grained access controls, and enterprise-grade security.

As many organizations migrate to multi- and hybrid-cloud infrastructures, effective access control, governance, and security of an organization's sensitive data has never been more important. In these complex environments, data teams can often become overburdened managing unique access controls and policies across various cloud services and applications. According to Gartner , "…to ensure operational control, enterprises want to unify administration and monitoring of their IT systems. They want to standardize policies, procedures, and processes and share some tools — especially those that enable cost governance and optimization — across multiple cloud providers."

Apache Ranger's integration with cloud services like Amazon EMR enables companies to implement access controls as they migrate their analytical workloads to the cloud. Amazon EMR provides access control with Lake Formation through Secret Agent and Record Server. Apache Ranger is used to provide controls for users' requests to access data for Apache Spark and Apache Hive workloads on EMR. By connecting EMR's Record Server to Privacera's Ranger-based data access governance platform, companies have the ability to sync their existing policies with their EMR solution to fully automate their data access governance processes, simplify their administration, and harden their data privacy and security. Specific features include:

Simplified user interface, integrated auditing, and high availability support.

Native support of multiple authentication frameworks including SSO to web UI via SAML, Azure AD, OAuth, and OpenID Connect with Privacera Portal.

Sensitive data discovery across S3, ADLS, Snowflake, Databricks, Synapse, and others.

Tag-, role-, and attribute-based access policies.

Scheme and policy based encryption using NIST standards to enable field- and column-level encryption.

Privacera pioneered the industry's first SaaS-based data governance and security solution capable of integrating privacy and compliance across multiple cloud services. Using PrivaceraCloud , organizations can leverage robust data governance and security in minutes, alleviate manual installation and software upgrades so they remain compliant with an ever-growing number of regulations.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, retail, media, and consumer industries to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

