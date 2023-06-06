Privacera Provides Unified Data Security Governance on AWS

Privacera announces new AWS Lake Formation integrations

FREMONT, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Privacera, a unified data security governance platform, announces the availability of two new AWS Lake Formation integrations that add an additional layer of protection for sensitive data and enable privacy while reducing time to insights across AWS data and analytical environments. These two new integrations give AWS customers the choice to author, manage, and monitor data security and access policies in a single central location, using either AWS Lake Formation or Privacera.

New Solutions Provide Customer Options to Best Fit Their Needs When Using AWS Lake Formation

Privacera offers a complete unified data security governance solution for many AWS data and analytics services, like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon EMR, Amazon Athena, and Amazon Relational Database Services (RDS), and third-party services that run on AWS, like Databricks and Snowflake. Now, Privacera has extended its integration with AWS services to include AWS Lake Formation, allowing customers to either create and manage data security and access policies centrally in AWS Lake Formation and use Privacera to extend AWS Lake Formation source support, or centrally create and manage data security and access policies in Privacera and leverage AWS Lake Formation tight integration with key AWS services.

The first integration with AWS Lake Formation allows AWS customers to create and manage data access policies in AWS Lake Formation and also takes advantage of integration between AWS Lake Formation and AWS Glue. Adding Privacera to an existing AWS Lake Formation deployment allows organizations to extend AWS Lake Formation data access policies into Databricks, Trino, Apache Spark, and Apache Hive.

Other options enable:

Data access policy creators to use the AWS Lake Formation UI and capabilities that they are familiar with to leverage AWS Glue and ensure consistency in policies.

The use of Amazon CloudTrail to obtain a holistic view of an organization's data access and security policies, as well as what data is being accessed, when, and who is accessing it.

The ability for Privacera to translate AWS Lake Formation policies into native access controls for Amazon EMR, Databricks, and Trino provides native policy enforcement. This solution provides unified, cross-account data security governance across Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon EMR, Databricks, Starburst, Dremio, and Trino.

Ultimately, this solution is ideal for customers who are using or planning on using AWS Lake Formation for Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, or Presto, but also want to create, manage, and monitor data access and security policies for Databricks, Trino, and Apache Spark and Apache Hive using AWS Lake Formation.

The second integration with AWS Lake Formation allows AWS Customers to create and manage all data access policies in Privacera. Adding AWS Lake Formation allows AWS to leverage the integration of AWS Lake Formation with other AWS services, and extends Privacera, providing unique fine-grained access control to Amazon Redshift Spectrum. Data access policy creators can use the Privacera UI and capabilities that they know.

Additional features include:

Privacera can translate the data security and access policies into AWS Lake Formation, which can be used to enforce data security and access policies for Amazon Athena or Amazon Redshift Spectrum.

AWS users are able to utilize file, table, column, and row-level access controls, as well as tag-based access control, ensuring that the right users get access to the right data, for the right purpose.

AWS customers will also benefit from Privacera's attribute-based access control and the resulting automation that comes with Privacera's tight IAM-type solutions.

Data security governance can be further automated with advanced data access and security capabilities, such as compliance workflows to simplify and automate the enforcement of compliance rules.

The above solution is ideal for customers that have complex data and analytics ecosystems, and want to have unified data security governance natively on sources, such as Amazon S3, Snowflake, Databricks with or without Unity Catalog, Amazon EMR, Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, Amazon RDS, and many more, but also want to leverage AWS Lake Formation for fine-grained access control on Amazon Redshift Spectrum, or who wish to use AWS Lake Formation to enforce access controls on Amazon Athena.

"Organizations operate in diverse data ecosystems, and it's becoming increasingly challenging to not only protect data, but ensure that organizations have timely access to necessary data in order to accelerate time to insights and increase the value of their data assets, and that's why Privacera exists," said Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan. "As an AWS Data and Analytics Competency Partner, expanding AWS customers' ability to get purpose-built solutions to meet their needs and leverage the strengths of both Privacera and AWS Lake Formation while simplifying data security governance is key to helping organizations use data to deliver business value."

Policy Authorship and Maintenance from One Safe and Convenient Location

The new capabilities will work to create additional business benefits and help companies reduce overall data policy management complexities.

Read more about Privacera's integration with AWS Lake Formation, read the most recent blog .

For organizations interested in learning more about Privacera's integration with AWS Lake Formation, please visit here to request a demo .

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

SOURCE Privacera