Privacera Rolls Out PrivaceraCloud - Industry's First SaaS-Based Data Security and Governance Platform

According to research by McKinsey & Company , "Companies that develop world-class operations in the cloud can reduce IT complexity by 75 percent, enhance their efficiency by up to 20 percent within 12 to 18 months of implementation, and reduce overall cost by 5-10 percent year-over-year."

PrivaceraCloud empowers companies to achieve precise, consistent, and comprehensive fine-grained access control at row-, column-, file-, or object-levels with a consistent set of policies across multiple cloud services. PrivaceraCloud is ideal for enterprises looking to migrate data and analytical workloads from their on-premises Hadoop-based data lakes or private clouds to public cloud. To balance the demands of data consumers and compliance regulators,

PrivaceraCloud helps IT data teams securely democratize data across their organizations, while complying with industry standards and privacy regulations by automating consistent security and governance controls.

"Our goal has always been to accelerate digital transformation by helping organizations safely migrate data to the cloud, while minimizing compliance risk," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO at Privacera. "In 2021, the economics of cloud are too attractive and the risks of not migrating are too high for companies to remain tethered to their on-premises IT infrastructure. Enterprises that plan to run their analytical workloads exclusively in the cloud need a data governance platform that is built specifically as a cloud service–which is the impetus behind PrivaceraCloud. Companies can now make this transition easier and compress the time-to-value from their data."

PrivaceraCloud's coverage includes major cloud-native services and data warehouses, including: Databricks, Amazon EMR (Hive & Presto), Starburst, Snowflake, Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS), Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon S3, and Postgres.

"With PrivaceraCloud, Databricks and Privacera customers can seamlessly implement fine-grained access control for their Databricks workloads on AWS, while ensuring democratization of data across their organizations–a testament to the commitment we've made to our joint customers," said Pankaj Dugar, Product Partnerships at Databricks.

To try PrivaceraCloud free for 30 days, visit https://privacera.com/try-privaceracloud/ .

Tweet this: news: #datagovernance and #security leader @privacera announces PrivaceraCloud – new SaaS-based #datasecurity and #governance platform enables instant #dataaccess governance across multiple #cloud services

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™, Privacera balances cloud data access with governance and security. Often described as "Apache Ranger in the Cloud," Privacera provides a centralized data access governance platform extending Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to cloud-native services and leading analytics platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake, and Databricks. Privacera enables data democratization without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow at @privacera .

SOURCE Privacera

Related Links

https://www.privacera.com

