Privacera Unveils Posture Manager: Elevating Cloud Data Security Posture Management with Advanced Sensitive Data Mapping and Risk Analysis

FREMONT, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced the private preview of Posture Manager , expanding on its ability to deliver active Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) designed to transform data security with enhanced visualization, mapping and data risk analytical capabilities. Posture Manager is an analytical reporting extension of Privacera's existing data security platform, specifically focused on removing the barriers between security and automated access controls to close the gap between data security risks and automated remediation across your entire data estate.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, fostering a unified approach between security, data, and IT teams is paramount," said Balaji Ganesan, co-founder and CEO of Privacera. "Posture Manager expands upon Privacera's existing active security posture management and remediation capabilities. It balances risk visualization with the ability to automate streamlined remediations so businesses can easily identify their risks and take action through one comprehensive platform. It will also help businesses meet SEC requirements for rapidly detecting issues and reporting breaches, should an incident occur."

Taking an active approach to DSPM is critical for businesses to ensure the ongoing protection of their data assets. Privacera Posture Manager leverages the data and tags created via the data discovery process and streamlines the visualization of sensitive data and classification results, combining that with access privileges, usage patterns, risk analysis, and remediation workflows. By balancing risk visualization with the ability to automate streamlined remediation, businesses can reduce risks, comply with regulations, protect data integrity, and enhance operational efficiency, ultimately safeguarding their reputation and bottom line.

Privacera Posture Manager brings real-time visualization, risk assessment, access governance, and compliance reporting. Leveraging its advanced structured and unstructured data discovery and classification capabilities, the platform detects issues and remediates them through the automated protection of sensitive data. This enhancement underscores the critical importance of visibility into sensitive data and access across cloud systems, which is essential for improving governance and mitigating the risk of breaches. DSPM is pivotal in helping organizations meet emerging compliance requirements related to breach detection and response.

Privacera's platform goes beyond mere discovery and visualization, enabling automated protection and remediation through global policy enforcement. The platform helps organizations improve security posture and access management processes by providing comprehensive metrics and reporting. With Privacera's leadership and extensive experience in data security, the platform stands out compared to newer entrants that focus solely on discovery and visualization, offering a robust, all-encompassing solution for modern data security challenges.

Key Posture Manager Product Features Include:

Data Mapping and Visualization: Users can scan, detect, and map the location of sensitive data, who has access to it, who is accessing it, and the related business risk.

Risk Assessment: Users can determine overall security and risk posture by displaying over-provisioning, creating base scores, and determining risky access patterns.

Integrate With Your Security Ecosystem: Integrate posture data with your existing security tooling, SIEM, or analytical environments

"Privacera Posture Manager will drive data democratization by removing barriers between security and access. A unified approach where security and data teams collaborate is essential. By fostering this cooperation and implementing automated safeguards, we can ensure robust security posture management while achieving seamless data democratization," added Ganesan. "It's not about denying access but finding a way to provide it safely and responsibly. This collaboration is crucial for protecting businesses and enabling their safe use of data."

About Privacera

Privacera , headquartered in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the visionaries behind Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. The company delivers trusted and timely access to data consumers, offering data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data and AI security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Serving Fortune 500 clients across various sectors, including finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities, Privacera holds AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status and collaborates with leading data sources such as AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure, and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance, was a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist, and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

