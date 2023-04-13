Privacera Wins Data Breakthrough Awards Two Years in a Row

FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CIOs and CDOs of today are collectively responsible for a complex data landscape, which is both hybrid and multi-cloud. They need to manage and protect data without increasing complexity or adding unneeded systems and access points. Privacera , the only open-standards based data security governance leader was conceived by the creators of Apache Ranger™ with these principles in mind. Today, the company announces it was named "Data Access Solution of the Year" in the 2023 Data Breakthrough Awards. It is the second year in a row, the company has been awarded - in 2022, Privacera received the designation of "Data Management Innovation of the Year."

"Our entire team is extremely excited to be named the 2023 "Data Access Solution of the Year," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera. "In competing with companies from all over the globe, the 2023 award symbolizes the hard work we continue to carry out with our customer advisory board. But most importantly, we know the guidance this provides to prospective customers who are deciding how to move forward."

Now in its fourth year, the mission of the Data Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of data companies, technologies, and products driving this growth and innovation. All award nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger fields of data science and technology, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide the latest data access solutions for our customers," Ganesan stated. "Privacera offers a simplified solution to automate and accelerate data access while adhering to privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. We pride ourselves on ensuring that the right people have timely access to the data they need; and that it is secure and can be trusted."

Privacera continues to be recognized with industry awards and recognitions each year. For the second year in a row, Forbes named the company one of America's Best Startup Employers . This past February, Privacera was also named "Leader" and "Outperformer" in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Report .

What Providing Access Looks Like

Privacera's governed data stewardship capability accelerates self-service analytics, enabling data to be managed by lines of the business, removing the bottleneck of purely relying on centralized IT. They can notify, grant, and manage data access requests from analysts and scientists. At the same time, IT and security can maintain audit and compliance with privacy regulations and governance best practices in the background. This new approach aligns with increased federation of data governance and analytics responsibilities. It delivers a new level of flexibility and power that alleviates the operational burden of IT by improving collaboration, flexibility, and responsiveness.

"We are proud of our proven unified platform for data security and governance built on open standards. Our platform manages the end-to-end data security lifecycle with fine-grained data access controls, discovery and classification, data masking and encryption, audit, reporting, and compliance workflows for sensitive data. All in all, we offer these to our customers with the goal of enhancing business productivity," added Ganesan.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries and government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

SOURCE Privacera