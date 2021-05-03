PrivaceraCloud Achieves SOC 2 Certification - Latest Offering Now Available on Microsoft Azure

FREMONT, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced its successful completion of System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for PrivaceraCloud. A recognized technical audit, SOC 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, encompassing the security, availability, processing, integrity, and confidentiality of customer data. This latest milestone makes PrivaceraCloud not only the industry's first SaaS data access governance solution, but the first to successfully achieve SOC 2 certification.

The new PrivaceraCloud 2.1 release also includes sensitive data discovery and encryption for Databricks and Snowflake and is available on Microsoft Azure. Learn more here.

"Successfully earning a SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a reflection of Privacera's commitment to following industry best practices to ensure our customers' data is protected by the highest standards of data security, governance, and privacy," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and Co-Founder of Privacera. "This achievement, and our expanded support for Azure, Databricks, and Snowflake, means our customers can trust that PrivaceraCloud is the industry's most secure path to migrating their analytical workloads to the cloud and centralizing their data access governance."

PrivaceraCloud is a fully-managed service that provides data governance capabilities across public cloud services through a single, unified interface. PrivaceraCloud's SOC 2 Type 2 certification proves to its customers that its systems and processes are designed to protect their sensitive data and includes a stringent, formal audit of:

Access management policies

Systems, information, network, infrastructure and personnel security

Risk assessment

Business continuity and disaster recovery plans

Acceptable use

Corporate ethics

The independent audit was conducted by Armanino LLP, one of the largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the United States, who validated PrivaceraCloud's stringent security and governance controls and represents critical consideration, especially for customers in regulated industries, such as telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and more. In addition, PrivaceraCloud 2.1 now offers:

Expanded accessibility with new support across Microsoft Azure's tech stack , including: ADLS Gen2, Databricks, Microsoft SQL (MSSQL), Snowflake, and Synapse on Azure

, including: ADLS Gen2, Databricks, Microsoft SQL (MSSQL), Snowflake, and Synapse on Azure Sensitive data discovery for Databricks and Snowflake so customers can discover, classify, and tag sensitive data in their Databricks and Snowflake environments on AWS via PrivaceraCloud's data dictionaries, pattern matching, and models

so customers can discover, classify, and tag sensitive data in their Databricks and Snowflake environments on AWS via PrivaceraCloud's data dictionaries, pattern matching, and models Encryption and decryption for Databricks and Snowflake, enabling customers to leverage PrivaceraCloud's encryption APIs frictionlessly across multiple users within their organizations to achieve truly secure multi-tenancy

To learn more or to try a free 30 day trial, visit https://privacera.com/try-privaceracloud/.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, retail, media, and consumer industries to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

