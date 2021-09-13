PrivaceraCloud Joins Okta Integration Network to Provide Industry-Leading Access Governance Across the Open Cloud

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the cloud data access governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced it has been added as a verified integration in the Okta Integration Network. Joining the Okta Integration Network further validates Privacera's trusted, proven approach to unified data access governance, the foundation to achieving Zero Trust Access across the extended data cloud. Privacera delivers discovery, encryption, and fine-grained access control to realize data security governance for modern data clouds.

"As enterprises continue to adopt a wide array of open cloud architectures to take advantage of each one's unique capabilities, managing customer privacy and security must be a top priority," said William Brooks, VP of Partner Product Management at Privacera. "This can be very challenging for overburdened governance, IT, and data teams, especially in complex environments. Privacera reduces the burden by seamlessly syncing and managing identity data from authentication systems like Okta with authorization entitlements, so that there are no gaps or inconsistencies, and governance policies can be uniformly enforced and audited across cloud environments."

According to Gartner's Hype Cycle for Data Security 2021 , "Organizations are accelerating the deployment of sensitive data across multi-cloud architectures, which exposes data beyond traditional network boundaries. This is scaling up the exposure to data residency and privacy risks, and a growth in ransomware and data breaches."

PrivaceraCloud's seamless integration with Okta reduces cloud security risks by automating the process of managing user identities. Privacera enables organizations to remove the manual burden from IT security and data teams, as the solution provides real-time identity authentication and fine-grained access controls across data in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments from a single location. Additionally, by leveraging Okta's user-based attributes and Privacera's automated policy enforcement, joint users can build more sophisticated data access policies, ensuring consistency across all data sources and compliance with privacy and industry regulations.

Key features of the integration include:

Seamless integration : Privacera integrates with traditional identity and authentication tools like LDAP, Active Directory, and Azure AD, and single sign-on platforms supporting OAuth and SAML. Joint users receive updates pushed from SCIM identity servers, such as Okta or Azure AD, and connectivity to SCIM APIs in services like Databricks, to automatically pull new users, groups, and attributes into Privacera.

: Privacera integrates with traditional identity and authentication tools like LDAP, Active Directory, and Azure AD, and single sign-on platforms supporting OAuth and SAML. Joint users receive updates pushed from SCIM identity servers, such as Okta or Azure AD, and connectivity to SCIM APIs in services like Databricks, to automatically pull new users, groups, and attributes into Privacera. Centralized, automated policy creation : As attributes change within Okta identities, policies within cloud data sources and Privacera-secured systems automatically and dynamically change to maintain consistent enforcement across joint users' environments- all from a single, centralized location.

: As attributes change within Okta identities, policies within cloud data sources and Privacera-secured systems automatically and dynamically change to maintain consistent enforcement across joint users' environments- all from a single, centralized location. Fine-grained access control & hardened security for Data Lakehouse architectures : Data Lakehouses share a common model for accessing shared data using a diverse set of tools. Unlike other offerings, Privacera's access control architecture– combined with single sign-on like Okta's identity management– can ensure uniform enforcement, no matter what tool is used.

: Data Lakehouses share a common model for accessing shared data using a diverse set of tools. Unlike other offerings, Privacera's access control architecture– combined with single sign-on like Okta's identity management– can ensure uniform enforcement, no matter what tool is used. Auditing and reporting for compliance: Privacera's comprehensive data lineage, audit logs/reporting, and compliance workflows- combined with Okta's identity and authorization- provides full transparency into data usage for easy compliance with privacy and industry regulations like CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, HIPAA, and more.

To learn more, read this blog , or visit Privacera's booth at AWS re:Invent November 29- December 3 to see a demonstration of the integration.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on Twitter or LinkedIn.

