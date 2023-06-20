Privacera's Databricks Unity Catalog Connector is now Generally Available

The integration prevents vendor lock-in, ensuring freedom and flexibility in data management

FREMONT, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, a leading provider of data security and governance solutions, today announced broadening support for the Databricks Unity Catalog. Unity Catalog provides customers with a unified governance solution for their data and AI assets including files, tables, machine learning models, and dashboards in any lakehouse or cloud. By integrating with Unity Catalog, Privacera allows Databricks customers to streamline their access controls, simplify data discovery, and automate security policies.

The integration is accomplished through the general availability of Privacera's Data Unity Connector, which enables the general availability of its Databricks Unity Catalog Connector. The Unity Catalog Connector facilitates seamless connectivity between Privacera's comprehensive, open-standards-based, data security and governance platform and Databricks.

"In combining Privacera's robust features with Databricks' powerful analytics platform, organizations are now able to achieve a unified data ecosystem that ensures compliance, enhances data security, and maximizes data-driven insights," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO, Privacera. "Businesses today are looking for rapid data provisioning to drive AI initiatives, requiring the continuous discovery and tagging of sensitive data for model training, as well as ensuring user access to models is granted on a need-to-access basis to remain compliant."

The need to protect sensitive information while assuring regulatory adherence has become a top priority for businesses across industries. Privacera's Databricks Unity Catalog Connector addresses these concerns by providing a centralized and unified data security and governance solution, enabling organizations to gain granular control over data access, streamline compliance workflows, and enforce consistent security policies across the entire data ecosystem.

Key features and benefits include:

Enhanced Data Security : Customers can implement fine-grained access controls and data masking techniques to safeguard sensitive data from unauthorized access and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements such as GDPR and CCPA.

Simplified Data Discovery : The connector supports users to easily discover and understand data assets within their Databricks environment. This feature enhances data transparency and promotes collaboration, leading to more effective data-driven decision-making processes.

Automated Security Policies : Organizations may now automate the enforcement of security policies based on data classifications, roles, and business rules. This capability significantly reduces the risk of data breaches and enables proactive security measures.

Seamless Integration : The Databricks Unity Catalog Connector seamlessly integrates with Privacera's comprehensive data security and governance platform, providing a smooth and efficient customer experience. The unified interface simplifies the management of security policies, user permissions, and compliance requirements.

Privacera's Databricks Unity Catalog Connector is now available to customers worldwide. To learn more about Privacera's Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance, watch this demo. To request a live demo, send us a request.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

