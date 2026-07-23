PRIVACY ALERT: Abbott Laboratories and Exact Sciences Corporation Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breachthat led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of patients affiliated with Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott"), an Illinois-based healthcare and medical device company, and its subsidiary Exact Sciences Corporation, a Wisconsin-based company specializing in cancer screening and precision oncology diagnostics.

In July 2026, an unauthorized third party accessed legacy cancer diagnostics systems of Exact Sciences. The cybercriminal group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the data breach and allegedly exfiltrated names, contact information, dates of birth, and one million Social Security numbers. Abbott and Exact Sciences have not confirmed whether the above listed data or other sensitive data was exfiltrated. Abbott and Exact Sciences also have not begun notifying affected individuals yet, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Abbott's and Exact Sciences' cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Abbott or Exact Sciences, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/abbott

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP