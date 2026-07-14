PRIVACY ALERT: Blank Rome LLP Under Investigation for Data Breach Affecting More Than 57,000 Individuals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of more than 57,000 individuals affiliated with Blank Rome LLP ("Blank Rome"), a Philadelphia-based, Am Law 100 law firm that provides legal services to corporate, institutional, and individual clients across a wide range of practice areas nationwide.

On May 21, 2026, an attorney at Blank Rome was reportedly deceived by an individual posing as a member of the firm's IT department into uploading sensitive client files to an external Google Drive account, resulting in the exposure of personal information belonging to at least 57,554 individuals.

Blank Rome did not notify affected individuals until late June 2026, which may violate federal or state data breach notification laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, financial account information, and medical and health insurance information belonging to current, former, and prospective clients, as well as other individuals whose data was stored on the firm's systems.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Blank Rome's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Blank Rome and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blankrome.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP