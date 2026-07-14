PRIVACY ALERT: Cambridge Mobile Telematics Under Investigation for Data Breach Involving Driver Location and Insurance Data

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breachthat led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Cambridge Mobile Telematics ("CMT"), a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based telematics and insurtech company.

On June 2, 2026, the ransomware group CoinbaseCartel claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against CMT and threatened to leak sensitive data unless the company entered into negotiations. The claim has been tracked by cyber threat intelligence sources such as Ransomware.live.

As of this writing, CMT has not confirmed the incident or notified affected individuals, which may violate federal or state data breach notification laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: driving behavior information, including trip logs, acceleration and braking patterns, and mobile phone distraction events; location information, including GPS coordinates, travel routes, and location history; and personally identifiable information, including user profiles, insurance-related information, and account details.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to CMT's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with CMT and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/cmt.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP