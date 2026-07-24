PRIVACY ALERT: Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation ("Fiesta Insurance"), a Nevada-based franchise network that pairs auto, home, and commercial insurance with tax preparation services.

On June 9, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed and acquired files containing personal information. On July 14, 2026, Fiesta Insurance disclosed that 12,097 residents of Texas were affected.

Although the breach occurred in June 2025, Fiesta Insurance did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around July 13, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: full names, addresses, Social Security numbers, date of birth, passport numbers, financial account information, health related financial information, and driver's license numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Fiesta Insurance's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Fiesta Insurance, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/fiestainsurance.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP