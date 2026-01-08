PRIVACY ALERT: Gulshan Management Services Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 370,000 Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 377,082 customers of Gulshan Management Services, a Texas-based business services company that operates 150 convenience stores under the Handi Plus and Handi Stop brands.

On September 27, 2025, Gulshan Management Services discovered that an unauthorized third party gained access to its information systems. Gulshan Management Services later learned that the breach resulted from a successful phishing attack on September 17, 2025.

Although the breach occurred in September 2025, Gulshan Management Services did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around January 5, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, contact information, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Gulshan Management Services' cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a customer of Gulshan Management Services and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/gulshanmanagementservices.

