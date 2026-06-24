PRIVACY ALERT: One Medical Under Investigation for Data Breach Affecting Iora Health/One Medical Seniors Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach involving the unauthorized access of a third-party file storage system containing archived patient data belonging to One Medical, the Amazon-owned primary care provider formerly known as Iora Health.

On June 13, 2026, One Medical identified unauthorized access to a third-party file storage system containing data of One Medical Seniors (formerly Iora Health) patients. The breach occurred between June 8 and June 11, 2026. The file storage platform contained demographic information and clinical records of former Iora Health/One Medical Seniors patients in Atlanta, Cape Cod, Charlotte, Piedmont Triad, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Tucson, and Seattle.

The ShinyHunters data extortion group has claimed responsibility for the breach, alleging it exfiltrated 8.8 terabytes of data and threatening to publish the stolen information. The exact types of data exposed and the total number of affected individuals have not yet been publicly disclosed. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: demographic information and clinical records of Iora Health/One Medical Seniors patients.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to One Medical's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with One Medical and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/onemedical.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP