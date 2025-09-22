PRIVACY ALERT: Prosper Funding LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of customers of Prosper Funding, LLC ("Prosper Funding"), a California-based company that provides peer-to-peer lending.

On September 1, 2025, Prosper Funding discovered that an unauthorized third party gained access to its systems with files containing customers' sensitive information. Prosper Funding and its parent company Prosper Marketplace, Inc., disclosed the data breach to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 17, 2025.

According to Prosper Funding, confidential, proprietary, and personal information, including Social Security numbers, was obtained by the unauthorized third party.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Prosper Funding's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a customer of Prosper Funding, LLC, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/prosperfunding.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP