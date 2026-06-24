PRIVACY ALERT: Xsolis Under Investigation for Data Breach Affecting 1.4 Million Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 1.4 million individuals affiliated with Xsolis, a Tennessee-based provider of AI-powered case and utilization management solutions to healthcare providers.

On January 20, 2026, an unauthorized third party gained access to a portion of the Xsolis environment through a targeted phishing attack. The intrusion was active until January 22, 2026, when unauthorized access was identified and contained. An investigation confirmed that patient data had been exposed and may have been copied. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and medical treatment information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Xsolis's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Xsolis and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/xsolis.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP