Privacy and Cybersecurity Leader Strengthens McDermott's In-Demand and Expanding Practice

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce David P. Saunders has joined the Firm's Privacy & Cybersecurity Group based in Chicago. David is both a sophisticated counselor focused on protecting clients against privacy and cyber threats as well as a seasoned litigator when matters make their way into the courtroom.

"Today's digital world can pose incredible risks for businesses as they fight to protect their assets while maintaining compliance with a fast-evolving legal landscape," Todd McClelland, global head of the Firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice, said. "David's perspective through the lens of a litigator will help clients at the earliest possible phase avoid, detect—and when necessary, defend against—privacy and cybersecurity risks."

David's practice focuses on counseling large to mid-sized companies on compliance with privacy regulations and managing data incident responses, to navigating regulatory investigations and handling biometric and other privacy-related litigation. He represents clients across several industries, including technology, consumer products and financial services.

"Helping clients navigate myriad privacy and cybersecurity issues arising in everyday business and defending those clients' practices excites me every day," David said. "McDermott's strength in client commitment, geographical reach, depth of experience and successful outcomes was most attractive for my practice."

David maintains a strong pro-bono practice and aligns with the Firm's commitment to furthering social justice initiatives. David has represented inmates in various actions in state and federal courts, providing privacy program development, counseling and training to nonprofits.

Before joining McDermott, David served as co-chair of Jenner & Block's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice and as a partner in its Complex Commercial Litigation practice. He has been recognized in Global Data Review's "40 under 40 2021" list, representing "the best of the upcoming generation of data lawyers."

David received his JD from the University of Virginia and his BA from the University of Tennessee.

