Privacy Awareness Academy Launches New GDPR "Wake-Up Call" Campaign For Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Privacy Awareness Academy, (www.PrivacySkills.com) an emerging leader in online privacy and offline Human Firewall education, announced their sponsorship of a new social media awareness campaign that is designed to educate business owners about the European Union's new GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulations) that went into effect just over one week ago on May 25th, 2018.

The Academy's new "Wake-Up Call" campaign will utilize a suite of innovative and high-visibility micro-learning tools including:

Self-paced live action, video-based privacy awareness training modules

Blog posts from top privacy, phishing and social engineering experts

Social media posts , online forums, infographics, user contests and giveaways

Facebook Live events and regularly scheduled webinars and interviews with privacy newsmakers

The "Wake Up Call" GDPR awareness campaign will include highlights of the new compliance provisions that now face every company (regardless of location) who does business with any citizen of an E.U. member country.

"We are thrilled to partner with a network of award-winning writers, bloggers, trainers and technology thought leaders to keep business owners from having their clocks cleaned by the newly codified GDPR rules and regulations," said Dale Penn, Privacy Awareness Academy President. "Our privacy awareness insights, combined with our web-based interactive employee training content will help businesses fortify their own human firewall." Penn cites a recent IBM study which revealed that 95% of all privacy incidents are caused by human error.

One of the leading content creators partnering with the Privacy Awareness Academy is author and award-winning tech industry expert and strategist Mike Allton. "While many business are focused on updates to their IT budgets and systems, what they really need to implement is training their employees to create a human firewall that can help secure data both online and offline," said Allton, who is also an award-winning blogger, author, entrepreneur and founder of The Social Media Hat.

The company believes that the punitive financial implications of non-compliance with the new GDPR regulations that went into effect on May 25th should encourage organizations of all sizes to fortify their human firewall by adjusting their business practices accordingly, if they have not already done so.

About- The Privacy Awareness Academy (www.PrivacySkills.com) is a cloud-based education company that combines privacy awareness skills, compliance training and employee certification all in one unified solution. Their interactive training modules give clients better visibility into the non-public, personal and proprietary information that their business collects and stores on a daily basis.

