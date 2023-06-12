Privacy Leader Joins RadarFirst as Strategic Advisor

Ret. Chief Privacy Officer Judy Titera enlists to aid growing SaaS Privacy Technology company.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadarFirst announced today the appointment of Judy Titera, former Chief Privacy Officer at USAA, to a strategic advisor role. Effective June 6th, 2023, Judy will work alongside RadarFirst executives to assist with strategically expanding the company's cutting-edge privacy incident management solution into the world's leading organizations.

"Working with Judy is an honor and a privilege," says RadarFirst CEO Don India. "Her vast domain knowledge and extensive experience developing privacy and security policies across her 26-year career make her an invaluable member of our team."

Judy's expertise in managing cross-functional teams in highly regulated industries makes her extremely knowledgeable as both a compliance expert and a risk expert. "Privacy has rightfully taken priority for Boards and investors alike, but a program doesn't operate in a vacuum. Through collaboration and transformation with purpose-built technologies, opportunities to simultaneously drive compliance, customer trust, and ROI are salient and achievable," said Titera.

Titera will join RadarFirst Chief Sales Officer, Alan Knepfer, in identifying new ways to yield the best customer outcomes. "Organizations that manage sensitive data can no longer wait to operationalize privacy and compliance processes. With Judy's help, we can increase opportunities for privacy, compliance, and security teams to build mature, proactive programs to mitigate the fallout from data breaches and privacy incidents."

Judy will enter her role with RadarFirst following a year of significant growth for the organization. Between the announcement of award recognition, a strategic partner program, and recent appointments to the board of directors, RadarFirst has continued to reinforce its position as the global leader in providing privacy incident management solutions for organizations that manage personal data.

About RadarFirst
RadarFirst offers innovative software solutions for data privacy challenges in today's increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations. With the Radar® patented SaaS-based incident response management platform, organizations make consistent, defensible breach notification decisions in a fraction of the time. The Radar® Breach Guidance Engine profiles and scores data privacy incidents and generates incident-specific notification recommendations to help ensure compliance with data breach laws and contractual notification obligations. Privacy leaders around the globe rely on RadarFirst for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident response. To learn more about simplifying your incident management with RadarFirst, visit radarfirst.com.

