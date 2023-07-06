Privacy Matters - How Digital Letters is Bringing the Power of Privacy and Freedom Back to the People

Digital Letters provides everyday Americans what they have long been denied — total control over their digital information and identity

LEESBURG, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most concerning issues facing modern Americans is privacy. Whether it's a social media app from a foreign country, a camera doorbell that anyone can hack into, or emails that can be altered, tracked, or sold – it is hard to know just how 'safe' information is, or who to trust. Given this rise of mistrust and skepticism, many are turning to encryption texting to protect their information, but one northern Virginia man has created the first 100% private digital communications vehicle to change the face of modern technology.

Introducing Digital Letters, the private digital communication system strategically designed to bring freedom, power, and privacy back to everyday citizens. Digital Letters equips and empowers users to not only send communications privately, but provide total control over those communications, including the recipient's ability to forward, reply, or even One Time View (OTV).

Modern email is a broken system. Users can modify, tweak and change essentially anything a user has sent and forwarded to anyone else under false pretenses. Using Digital Letters messages are containerized, locked down, and encrypted in transit and at rest. On the other hand, everyone has sent something that they regret and wish they could have taken back, or perhaps sent something accidentally to the wrong person at one point or another — with Digital Letters users can remove the information from everywhere instantaneously with the Destroy button.

Breaking barriers and facilitating freedom, Digital Letters sits outside of big tech or the government, ensuring that all messages are private and not being sold to advertisers and recording every word. Unlike anything the industry has seen before, Digital Letters is the answer health providers have been waiting for. Digital Letters is HIPAA Compliant, meaning providers can get rid of those pesky fax machines, stop printing a digital file, then faxing it, then shredding it, those days are gone.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to community, Digital Letter's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as thousands of Americans take their power and privacy back into their own hands.

To learn more about Digital Letters, please visit: https://digitalletters.com/

About Digital Letters

Digital Letters is a private communication vehicle dedicated to supporting everyday Americans in taking back total control over their digital information. Founded in 2021, Digital Letters was created to bring freedom and power back to the people and out of the hands of the government, big tech, and other third parties interested in purchasing information. Digital Letters does not sell the information of clients, nor track them; does not allow advertising of any kind. Sent similarly to email, Digital Letters is 100% private and the only service where individuals control their information and identity. The creator has been working on Digital Letters for 2 years and has more than 43 years of experience in information technology, working for and with Fortune 500 companies: like EDS, TRW, Northrop Grumman, BAE, and as a consultant for the US Government.

