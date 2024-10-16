Privacy Pro Moves to Shook's Privacy & Cybersecurity Team

Shook's Chambers-ranked Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice expands partner ranks with addition of Jad Sheikali.

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon continues to build its deep bench of privacy and cybersecurity lawyers with the addition of Partner Jad Sheikali. Sheikali's legal prowess covers a wide swath of services including litigation, transactional counseling and regulatory guidance for clients in the startup, technology and software space, as well as public and private universities. Top of mind for the Chicago-based lawyer is the impact of artificial intelligence on privacy and cybersecurity for all industries.

"The world moves at lightning speed. For example, companies experimenting with AI facial recognition for processing sensitive data using camera services technologies­­ can create a legal landscape fraught with risk if they are not careful," said Sheikali from his Chicago office. "Having known Shook's privacy leader Al Saikali for many years, I'm very excited about collaborating with his team on AI issues and other cutting-edge areas that will have an impact on just about everyone."

Sheikali advises executives and leadership on new product rollouts, the life cycle of a data breach, data management, technology transactions, governance, risk and compliance, class action litigation, incident response and deal support. He holds certification in the Information Privacy Professional/United States from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

"I have known and trusted Jad for many, many years," said Shook Privacy and Cybersecurity Chair Al Saikali from Miami. "He brings a fulsome prospective to his role, having practiced both in the plaintiff and defense bars. I'm looking forward to having him on our growing team."

Shook is home to one of the most respected privacy and cybersecurity practices in the country. Chambers USA has ranked the Shook team as a "Band One Highly Regarded Practice" and several of Shook's partners have been recognized by Chambers as top practitioners in this area of law. For the last three years the firm has been named a "Top Cyber Law Firm" by Legal 500, and Shook was named the 2021 Practice Group of the Year by Law360. Other recognitions include the Lexology "Client Choice" award and the ACC Value Champion award for excellence in service to corporate counsel. Shook lawyers hold nearly every IAPP privacy certification, and they are recognized among the foremost thought leaders in privacy and cybersecurity law.

Sheikali earned his law degree from Loyola University and his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Florida. He is recognized as an Illinois Super Lawyer.

