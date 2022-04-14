PrivacyCheq Powers Exterro's Post-Cookie PrivacyOps Consent Management Services

Delivering Compliance and Trust with Nutrition-Style Privacy Notices, Mobile-Friendly User Flows, and 'Single Source of Truth' Enterprise Consent

YORK, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivacyCheq today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Exterro, a leading vendor of GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams. PrivacyCheq's operational transparency and consent management services will be marketed globally as a key part of Exterro's privacy compliance services.

Exterro is a leading vendor of GRC legal and compliance solutions.

Under the partnership, Exterro will market branded versions of both ConsentCheq, PrivacyCheq's solution for GDPR, LGPD, COPPA and other similar regulations, and PrivacyUX for CCPA, which applies to California's CCPA and upcoming CPRA regulations.

With the recent ruling by European regulators that so-called "cookie banners" are not suitable for GDPR and must be replaced within six months, this partnership offers enterprises a comprehensive replacement consent solution for all private data ingestion methods, not just web sites. Deployed since 2014, PrivacyCheq's services automate required privacy notices, consent management, role-based dashboards, third/fourth/fifth party notification, logging and verifiable parental consent when audiences include children under 16. Unlike "cookie banner" tools, PrivacyCheq's services facilitate all 11 of the key aspects of a consent ecosystem as defined by Gartner research.

PrivacyCheq CEO Roy Smith said "With the disruptive effects of 'cookiepocalypse' and the simultaneous ramp-up of enforcement worldwide, we have been looking for a strong partner to bring our solutions to the global enterprise market and I'm confident that we've found the right partner in Exterro. Their market expertise and understanding of the legal and GRC space is a perfect fit for us as enterprises move past simplistic cookie solutions and toward true day-to-day operational privacy compliance based on consent or opt-in."

Ray Pathak, Exterro's VP of Privacy said "We are pleased to add PrivacyCheq's solutions to our operational enterprise privacy business. As one of the original consent management providers, they have proven scale and a deep library of technical consent solutions for each the many ways today's enterprises ingest private data. We think PrivacyCheq's focus on user experience and trust building through the customer journey will be a key differentiator for us as we bring these tools to market."

Exterro introduced and demonstrated "Exterro Consent", their branded version of PrivacyCheq's consent management services at the 2022 IAPP Global Privacy Summit in Washington, DC on April 12-13.

About PrivacyCheq

Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry with innovative cloud-based transparency and consent/opt-out management for global enterprises. The company offers a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, and LGPD. For more information visit https://www.PrivacyCheq.com.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Its Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. For more information, visit https://www.exterro.com.

Press Contact

Melissa Burns

Melissa Rue PR for PrivacyCheq

+1 208 850 5939

[email protected]

SOURCE PrivacyCheq