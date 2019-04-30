PrivacyCheq Teams with WireWheel To Deliver "One-Stop" CCPA Solution

YORK, Pa., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrivacyCheq announced its partnership with WireWheel, a leading privacy management platform, to deliver a comprehensive enterprise solution for compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). On January 1, 2020, most enterprises that interact with California residents will be required to manage private user data in accordance with CCPA, a complex and difficult operational change that will be dramatically eased by PrivacyCheq and WireWheel's services.

WireWheel's intuitive privacy management platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores.

Roy Smith, PrivacyCheq's CEO, said, "With fewer than 36 weeks left for enterprises to achieve a CCPA-compliant user experience, we realized the value of offering enterprises a complete "pre-wired" CCPA solution set that can be quickly deployed. Our search for the best back-end privacy management platform led us to WireWheel."

Justin Antonipillai, WireWheel's CEO, said, "With a multi-faceted compliance effort as big as CCPA, our customers need to rapidly assess and manage their risks while also preparing for compliant day-to-day data ingestion and data subject rights management. Both products facilitate the complex interactions between legal, marketing and IT departments that are required to create a compliant, but streamlined and trust-building user experience."

When combined, these solutions elegantly handle a vast majority of the technical requirements that must be met in order to comply with CCPA on both a remedial and operational basis. Details and sales information are available at https://www.consentcheq.com/, at https://www.wirewheel.io, or through PrivacyCheq's sales offices in San Francisco, London and Amsterdam.

About PrivacyCheq

PrivacyCheq leads the industry with innovative cloud-based privacy compliance technology solutions. The company offers a variety of cloud services facilitating transparent notice and consent compliance with GDPR, CCPA, ePrivacy, COPPA, PIPEDA, LGPD and other privacy regulations worldwide. For more information visit http://www.PrivacyCheq.com.

About WireWheel Inc.

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel's intuitive privacy management platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including data inventory and mapping, collaboration, vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at www.wirewheel.io.

