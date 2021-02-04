PrivacyCheq's COPPA Child Privacy Compliance Tech Updated for New California Regulations

YORK, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrivacyCheq announced that ConsentCheq, its flagship child privacy compliance enterprise software service has been updated to properly administrate privacy management for California children under 17, as required by both the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and its successor the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Since its original launch in 2014, the ConsentCheq service has provided operational COPPA parental verification and consent to publishers and app developers with audiences that included children under 13.

Children under 17 must be provided with clear privacy information and must give their consent prior to any private data collection or sale under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). PrivacyCheq's ConsentCheq service now facilitates this entire procedure, in addition to handling COPPA for children under 13. Any California business that uses video surveillance, facial recognition or other tracking systems on children under 17 must clearly explain their privacy impacting activity. The ConsentCheq service allows smartphones to deliver a friendly and understandble privacy notice using the popular "Nutrition Facts" paradigm.

While most successful games, social media and video platforms consider children aged 13-16 to be a core demographic, CCPA requires special opt-out treatment of this age group, which PrivacyCheq has termed "Mid-Kids". CCPA has been in effect since January 1, 2020 and is now actively being enforced by the newly minted California Privacy Protection Agency.

The ConsentCheq service gives enterprises an elegant "single solution" for parent/child privacy management under COPPA (in the US), GDPR (in the EU), CCPA and CPRA (in California) and LGPD (in Brazil). Designed for mobile, the service offers "Nutrition Label" style privacy notices, parental verification and management dashboards, a restful API, opt-out logging and third/fourth/fifth party notifications, as required by COPPA. Uniquely, enterprises that deploy ConsentCheq will be able to provide Nutrition Label-style privacy notices at every user touchpoint, leveraging the popularity of Apple's recent endorsement of the Nutrition Label paradigm.



PrivacyCheq's CEO Roy Smith said "With child privacy protection publicly targeted as "first priority" by the California Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission, we expect continued COPPA and CCPA fines in 2021 to push publishers that have previously ignored COPPA to transition to a trust-building, transparent relationship with parents and mid-kids. With over six years in the market providing compliance to publishers like Eduweb (Wolfquest) and Hasbro/Wizards of the Coast (Dungeons and Dragons), ConsentCheq offers these enterprises a simple path to day-in day-out operational privacy compliance that is proven, scaled and ready for any size audience that includes kids under 17."

The upgraded ConsentCheq CCPA service is available immediately. A live demonstration of ConsentCheq's innovative "nutrition label" style privacy notice tailored for teenagers can be viewed on any smartphone simply by texting "CCPAKIDS" to 717-467-3214 in the US or 44-19423-16305 in the UK.

For further information, to schedule a live demonstration or post an RFQ, contact PrivacyCheq's sales offices in San Francisco and London at https://www.consentcheq.com.



Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry with innovative cloud-based transparency and consent/opt-out management for global enterprises. The company offers a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, and LGPD. For more information visit https://www.PrivacyCheq.com.

