PrivacyUX Dramatically Eases GDPR Transparency Compliance

YORK, Pa., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrivacyCheq announced the immediate availability of PrivacyUX, its new GDPR privacy notice management and delivery service. PrivacyUX allows enterprises and SMEs of any size to easily provide customers with world-class privacy notices, fostering the trusted, transparent relationship envisioned by the GDPR. PrivacyUX is a subset of PrivacyCheq's venerated ConsentCheq consent management service, which has facilitated compliance for enterprises worldwide since its launch in 2016.

PrivacyUX solves every enterprise's vexing problem of creating, managing and delivering the complex new privacy notices that are required by GDPR, and soon, ePrivacy regulations. PrivacyUX workflow streamlines assembly of legal privacy text, organization into "layers", creation and multi-device testing of GDPR style privacy notices, and finally, publishing of the privacy notice with the ability to simply deploy them from web sites, mobile apps, physical signage, a QR code, a text message or a voice command.

Under GDPR, companies must initiate their trusted relationship with customers by providing a new, much easier-to-understand privacy notice, specifically required to be "concise, transparent, intelligible, and easily accessible." The typical unreadable 8-page legal notice that is buried in a website footer is no longer acceptable.

PrivacyUX rapidly solves this new requirement with a streamlined workflow that leads from the gathering of required legal text all the way through to final approval and publication. A content management system enables fine control over all aspects of GDPR-specific privacy requirements such as choosing and populating the notice's "layers," importing legal text, tracking versions, and administrating notices in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.

Roy Smith, PrivacyCheq's CEO said, "While many enterprises have devoted their resources to internal data mapping and remediation over the past 18 months, very few are aware of the heightened transparency requirements that accompany GDPR, only recently finalized by the WP29 in April. The technical requirements of managing and delivering clear privacy notices in the proper language to all varieties of viewing devices are daunting, and after getting numerous requests from customers of our competitors to offer ConsentCheq's innovative GDPR notice delivery service separately, we decided to create PrivacyUX."

When implemented, the PrivacyUX service can deliver GDPR style privacy notices to data subjects in a wide variety of situations, including websites, web apps, native mobile apps, via QR code, by text message and even by verbal request using Amazon Echo or Google Home. Technical integration is extremely simple, eliminating one more GDPR headache for enterprises that are now under the gun to provide outward facing GDPR compliance. The layered notice delivered by PrivacyUX meets the spirit and letter of "Privacy by Design" and can be used for CASL (Canada), COPPA (US), and ePrivacy (EU, when ratified).

A demonstration notice using PrivacyUX is available on any smartphone by texting "demo" to 1-717-467-4542. To view PrivacyUX's responsive formatting, use a laptop or tablet to browse to https://dashboard.privacyux.com/dlgmgr.htm#!/info/7375dcfe-46b6-4eb0-8612-9401994a5966/current/en/readonly .

More detailed information is available at https://www.consentcheq.com/index.php/privacyux/ or through PrivacyCheq's sales offices in San Francisco, London and Amsterdam.

PrivacyCheq leads the industry with innovative cloud-based privacy compliance technology solutions. The company offers a variety of cloud services facilitating compliance with GDPR, ePrivacy, COPPA, CASL, CalOPPA, PECR, PIPEDA and other privacy regulations worldwide. The company also offers privacy and security notice services for IoT products, hospitality, retail, and sports venues. For more information visit http://www.PrivacyCheq.com.

