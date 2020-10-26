Privafy Collaborates with Micron to Deliver Complete End-to-End IoT Security-as-a-Service Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privafy, the cloud-native cybersecurity company redefining how to secure Data-in-Motion, today announced that it is collaborating with Micron Technology to deliver a turnkey IoT security solution. The new solution will deliver seamlessly integrated Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) for OEM device manufacturers and service providers deploying connected products, from smart locks to self-driving automobiles.

At the heart of the new solution is Privafy MicroEdge™, an embedded software module that enables IoT devices equipped with Micron Authenta™ flash to leverage Privafy's Data-in-Motion security capabilities. MicroEdge and Authenta together will protect and control traffic to and from the IoT device.

Privafy's cloud-native SECaaS solution uses Authenta's Key Management Service (KMS) to create a clone-proof endpoint authentication to onboard the device to a comprehensive list of services, including end-to-end secure connectivity, device lifecycle management and clustering, firewall, malware detection, and Distributed Denial-of-Service protection. IoT product manufacturers can leverage the solution to manage credentials such as manufacturing, sales, service provisioning across their device ecosystem as well as secure connectivity from IoT devices to the IoT application workloads in public and private clouds.

"The collaboration with Micron delivers a full turnkey solution," said Privafy's Sami Nassar, EVP, and chief strategy officer." Privafy's cloud-native service will be able to recognize Micron Authenta Flash and activate Authenta-MicroEdge services automatically. There's no complex software to manage or updates to install; MicroEdge runs seamlessly in the background without adding latency to IoT communications and secures all Data-in-Motion as it passes between IoT devices and other endpoints."

MicroEdge is the latest offering from Privafy's suite of security products designed specifically for the unique requirements of IoT devices. These requirements include a small, embedded footprint; low power consumption; low latency; resilient communications; and privacy.

"IoT service revenue is expected to grow to over $450 billion annually by 2025 as billions of new IoT devices go online, and cybercriminals are already formulating new ways to compromise them," said Amit Gattani, senior director of segment marketing of the Embedded Business Unit at Micron. "Micron Authenta flash and KMS provide the security foundation and make it easy to onboard IoT devices to the cloud; now these devices will also have seamless access to Privafy's MicroEdge suite of cybersecurity services for a full SECaaS solution. Privafy's MicroEdge is the perfect example of how to deploy an innovative IoT solution with device trust anchored in Authenta technology."

Privafy founder and chairman Rick Clemmer will deliver a keynote address on Cyber Security: The Key to Achieving IoT's Enormous Potential at the upcoming Micron and Tata Communications IoT Security Conference on October 27 & 28, 2020.

The virtual two-day conference will include a web-based workshop from Privafy, Securing your Data-in-Motion, Demo of MicroEdge™ on Authenta platform. Also, Privafy's EVP Products, Sami Nassar, will join a Roundtable Discussion on How We Enable Massive Scaling of IoT Connectivity and Services.

Register here to join Micron and Privafy at the Micron and Tata Communications IoT Security Conference on Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28.

About Privafy

Privafy is redefining how carriers, IoT device makers, and enterprises protect their data-in-motion. The company's suite of cloud-based, security-as-a-service offerings safeguards against cyber-attacks and malware with the same rich security functionality found in traditional enterprise-grade hardware solutions. Privafy's cloud-native delivery and management solution dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of protecting data as it traverses between locations, networks, and devices. Founded by leaders in the security and telecommunications sectors, Privafy is a privately held company headquartered just north of Boston in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit privafy.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Privafy and its associated products are registered trademarks of Privafy Inc. All other company or product names are the registered trademarks of their respective owners.

