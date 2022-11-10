Private 5G and Densification Will Drive In-Building Wireless to Grow 50% Over the Next Five Years--Mobile Experts Explains How

Every segment of the IBW market will see growth, according to new Mobile Experts Report

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial repeaters, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells make up In-Building Wireless (IBW) –a market that is currently on an upswing to watch, according to wireless analyst firm Mobile Experts.

"Much of next year's growth will come from the DAS segment, which is projected to grow almost 20% in 2023," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "In fact, annual DAS spending will remain elevated for the next three to four years. That said, the small cell segment will grow the fastest, at 12% CAGR due to adoption of distributed small cells. The repeater segment will have a solid, healthy growth rate of 7% to support carpeted cellular and public safety communications."

The new Mobile Experts IBW report provides a detailed view of the next five years for node shipments and revenues for each IBW segment: DAS, small cells, and repeaters across sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave bands. The report segments the market by major applications driving the market, including indoor cellular, public safety, private LTE, and private 5G.

"The in-building wireless market represents a wide variety of venue spaces, application use cases, and an increasing array of solution types. In the middle of 5G network expansions in major markets, the market activities in DAS, small cells, and repeaters will ebb and flow depending on specific project requirements. Overall, the IBW equipment market will remain a growth sector. The need for IBW infrastructure investments for indoor cellular plus the growing opportunity in private 5G applications will continue to fuel the market despite competition from Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 in the next 2-3 years," commented Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts and author of the report, Kyung Mun.

The report also details that on top of existing market opportunities, there are emerging private wireless market opportunities changing business models and go-to-market channels across carriers, managed service providers, and direct to enterprise. The report includes can't-miss details about how to strike while that particular iron is hot.

Subscribers for this Mobile Experts report will receive:

Full access to the 88-page In-Building Wireless 2022 report;

52 comprehensive charts and illustrations;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2027;

Access to the analysts behind the reports.

With a full subscription, customers receive our quarterly Expert INSIGHT articles;

articles; A wider subscription also includes detailed data on Private 5G, vRAN, Macro, and other topics.

To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on IBW, ORAN, Virtual RAN (vRAN) , Macro Base Stations, Private 5G, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (408) 374-0690

www.mobile-experts.net/

SOURCE Mobile Experts