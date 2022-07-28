DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Private 5G Networks Tracker - Analysis of Current Deployments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the adoption of private 5G networks. It presents the monitoring of private 5G networks worldwide since 2018.

It also analyses the regulation of spectrum allocation for private networks (main initiatives by regulators). The final section presents the key insights of this monitoring.

The attached Excel file also lists the main private 5G networks (non-exhaustive list) with some details around:

Geographical areas

Verticals/applications

Stakeholders

Additional information including KPIs, type of use case, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Technology reminders

Private networks: definition and characteristics

Overview of private mobile networks

Key components of a private mobile network

Cost model for a private wireless network deployment

Transition from 4G to 5G network

Expected technical benefits of 5G

Key 5G enabling technologies for industry solutions

Countries expected to set aside mobile spectrum for private licensing

Main 5G IoT use cases

3. Benchmark analysis

Regional location of industrial and end users deploying private 5G networks

Share of private 5G implementations per country

Number of implementations of private 5G and major verticals

Private 5G applications

Initiative stage of private 5G development

Hardware providers share in private 5G deployments

Focus on manufacturing

