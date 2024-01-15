Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks Market Projected to Surge: 2023-2030 Global Deployment Tracker & Forecasts Released

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private 5G/4G Network Deployment Tracker & Forecasts: 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the private cellular network market, reflecting an accelerated adoption rate within various industries that necessitate enhanced privacy, security, and performance.

The latest research publication examining the burgeoning growth of private 4G and 5G Non-Public Networks (NPNs) and their deployment is now available, underscoring the exponential expansion anticipated within this sector of the telecommunications industry through 2030.

Comprehensive Global Analysis

 Key insights include a comprehensive global database featuring over 6,400 private 5G/4G network engagements across 120 countries. This data unearths pivotal trends and market demands, highlighting the transition to standalone private 5G infrastructures as a driving force behind Industry 4.0 initiatives. Interestingly, the database also details an array of customized network solutions deployed in some of the most challenging and remote environments on Earth, and beyond.

Future-Ready Networks

 The deployment of private cellular networks is not just limited to terrestrial applications. The report outlines groundbreaking advancements such as the development of network infrastructures for extraterrestrial environments, signifying the versatility and scalability of private 5G/4G technology.

Industry-Specific Deployments

 The detailed forecasts within the report also focus on industry-specific deployments, ranging from healthcare facility enhancements to state-of-the-art railway communications systems. These are designed to leverage the inherent benefits of private 5G/4G networks, providing high-speed, secure connectivity that can be tailored to the unique requirements of each sector.

Regional Market Dynamics

These insights offer invaluable intelligence for stakeholders looking to navigate the complex landscape of private cellular networking. This extensive overview and forecast of the private 5G/4G cellular networks market underscores the pivotal role these technologies are playing in transforming business operations and delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions across a diverse set of industries worldwide.

Market Insights & Forecast Highlights:

  • Anticipation of an approximately 18% CAGR in global investment toward private 5G and 4G LTE network infrastructure, targeting a wide array of applications and environments.
  • Projected growth leading to a market valuation exceeding $6.4 billion by 2026, with standalone private 5G networks cornering a substantial portion of the market.
  • Expanded segmentation analysis covering infrastructure submarkets, technology generations, spectrum licensing models, vertical industries, and regional markets.

