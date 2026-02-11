Private Advisor Group Advances Strategic Priorities with Key Hires

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group announced several strategic hires across advisor growth, finance, strategy, operations and sales enablement, reinforcing the firm's continued investment in resources and talent to support its advisor community.

The appointments include:

Private Advisor Group adds new talent to support strategic priorities.

Daniel Johnson , Director of Advisor Strategy

, Director of Advisor Strategy Greg Gavin , Director of Growth & Engagement

, Director of Growth & Engagement Jamie Kulik , Chief of Staff & Sales Enablement

, Chief of Staff & Sales Enablement Kevin Bohrer, Director of Corporate Finance

"These additions reflect our advisor-first approach," said Frank Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Private Advisor Group. "As experienced leaders, they bring a blend of strategic vision, operational expertise, and advisor-centric focus that will help continue to support our growing community and drive long-term value for advisors and their clients."

The appointments of Johnson and Gavin build on similar talent investments made last year, reflecting a continued focus on strengthening core advisor support capabilities. Johnson will lead advisor strategy initiatives, focusing on long-term planning, business insights and solutions to help advisors clarify and execute their vision. Gavin will lead efforts to strengthen advisor engagement and growth initiatives, including practice management support and community programming designed to meet advisors at every stage of their business.

Kulik will support enterprise-wide execution, cross-functional alignment and sales enablement. Bohrer will oversee financial planning, analysis and reporting initiatives, specifically around high-demand advisor succession and liquidity programs. Together, their work will support the firm and its strategic priorities and long-term growth.

All are located near the firm's Rock Hill office, expanding the firm's presence in the Carolinas.

These appointments, along with other strategic hires in various support roles, position the firm to enhance service delivery, internal capabilities and advisor support. Learn more at privateadvisorgroup.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $41.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices.

Media Inquiries:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-349-2959

SOURCE Private Advisor Group