Private Advisor Group Climbs to #4 on Barron's 2024 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has been ranked #4 on Barron's prestigious "2024 Top 100 RIA Firms" list. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Private Advisor Group has been recognized among the top 10 registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the country.

Private Advisor Group is a national independent wealth management firm headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Now in its ninth year, Barron's annual ranking evaluates independent advisory firms based on a variety of key factors, including assets under management, technology investment, staff diversity, and succession planning.

Frank Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Private Advisor Group, commented on the firm's continued rise in the rankings: "We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top RIA firms in the country. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our advisor community, and we are committed to continually elevating the advisor experience. Through cutting-edge technology, equity participation, and comprehensive succession solutions, we empower financial advisors to thrive. Being ranked #4 by Barron's fuels our passion to drive further growth and success."

Private Advisor Group remains committed to its advisor community by introducing new opportunities and solutions for innovation and growth. Its growth is driven by being a home for financial leaders seeking to join an independent community or wind down their RIA operations and benefit from scale and expanded resources. Recent recruits announced in 2024 include wealth advisor Ethan Campbell, who joined its affiliate Stones River Wealth Management, as well as teams at Poterack Capital Advisory and Delisanti Wealth Management. By providing personalized guidance and leveraging its extensive resources, Private Advisor Group continues to lead the profession in creating opportunities for financial advisors to scale their businesses and secure their legacies.

Visit Barron's website for more information and to view the full 2024 list of Top 100 RIA Firms: 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms (barrons.com).

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $35.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

* Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based on factors such as assets managed, technology spend, staff diversity, and succession planning. Investor experience and returns are not considered in this evaluation. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's for inclusion in the ranking. Barron's ranking was given on September 16, 2024 based on data from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. This ranking is not indicative of future performance.

