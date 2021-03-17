Private Advisor Group Continues National Expansion; Taps Verne Marble to Lead RIA Business Development

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group ("PAG"), one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, today announces the appointment of Verne Marble as their new Director of Business Development. In the role, he will continue to advance Private Advisor Group's national expansion in the RIA market while deepening relationships with the industry's top custodians.

"Verne is a stand-out talent in our profession, and we are honored to welcome him to the PAG family and team," says Frank Smith, Head of Advisor Growth. "Verne will play a critical role in our continued expansion of providing advisors an independent, multi-custody platform that meets their individual needs, with a collective focus on the growth and value of their practices."

Since its founding, Private Advisor Group has experienced significant growth in the independent financial advisory space. In 2020, it was ranked in the top 10 of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms and number one for RIA firms located in the Northeast. The company now serves more than 650 advisors and 55,000 households in 37 states across the nation.

Verne most recently served as Senior Vice President of Advisory Consulting and Senior Vice President and Southeast Divisional Manager of Business Development at LPL Financial. He has also held sales and sales leadership roles at SEI Investments and Edelman Financial Engines. Prior to his career in financial services, Verne served our country as a Naval Officer aboard the USS Niagara Falls (AFS-3).

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group is one of the fastest-growing RIA firms in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, the firm manages over $26.4 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG provides industry-leading tools and technology to independent advisors and investors that are focused on fiduciary adherence, compliance, and a client-centric approach. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets overseen by the Firm, revenue generated by the Firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of the staff, diversity across the staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects a sample of all of the experiences of the Firm's clients. The ranking is not indicative of the Firm's past or future performance. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its Financial Advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

