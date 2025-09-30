Private Advisor Group Holds #4 Spot on Barron's 2025 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has once again been ranked #4 on Barron's prestigious "2025 Top 100 RIA Firms" list. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Private Advisor Group has been recognized among the top 10 registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the nation.

Private Advisor Group is a national independent wealth management firm headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group continues to distinguish itself as a national leader in supporting independent financial advisors. Barron's annual ranking evaluates firms based on a range of factors, including assets under management, technology investments, staff diversity, and succession planning.

"Being ranked #4 again by Barron's underscores the strength of our firm and the value we deliver to our community of advisors," said Frank Smith, CEO of Private Advisor Group. "Our focus has always been on elevating the advisor experience—whether that's through cutting-edge technology, enhanced engagement, or succession solutions—and this recognition reflects the impact of those efforts. We're proud of what we are achieving and are energized to continue driving innovation and growth."

Over the past year, Private Advisor Group has expanded its capabilities and resources for advisors by introducing lower pricing and new strategists to its WealthSuite platform, enhancing investment choice and cost efficiency, and adding new business consultants to strengthen its advisor engagement model. The firm also launched its advisor technology platform, Greenhouse, which empowers advisors with the tools, training, and community needed to grow thriving practices. Together, these milestones highlight Private Advisor Group's commitment to innovation, scale, and long-term advisor success.

To view the full 2025 list of Top 100 RIA Firms, visit Barron's website.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $41.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2018.

* Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including regulatory records, client retention, assets under management, revenue, number of clients and staff, among other factors. Investor experience and investment returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's for inclusion. The ranking, announced September 15, 2025, reflects data from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. This recognition is not indicative of future performance and may not reflect the experience of all clients.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Inquiries:

Madison Vance

JConnelly

[email protected]

973 349 8239

SOURCE Private Advisor Group