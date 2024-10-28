Private Advisor Group Introduces All New Advisor Technology Platform: Greenhouse

The platform simplifies operations, saves time for advisors and their staff, and strengthens connections with their online community

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has introduced Greenhouse, its new all-in-one technology platform exclusively available to Private Advisor Group affiliated independent advisors and their teams. Every aspect of the technology is designed to save advisors time from single-sign on to key applications and custodian partners, streamlined record reporting, and an online community for sharing real-time ideas, crowd-sourcing answers to questions and staying connected.

Nurture your business with an all-in-one advisor technology platform. Greenhouse makes it possible. Whether you're leveraging single-sign-on; accessing the latest news, resources, and events; managing clients and accounts; or submitting compliance records, your growth starts in Greenhouse.

"We've transformed the day-to-day experience for advisors by giving them one central home to access everything they need to succeed. From the latest news to delegating critical operating tasks, Greenhouse holds the power of every Private Advisor Group team, tool and resource, under one roof," said Frank Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Private Advisor Group. "We aim to free up valuable time so advisors can focus on what matters most, their clients."

A unique feature of Greenhouse includes its exclusive online community forum where advisors, their staff and the Private Advisor Group team can correspond in real-time. Dedicated threads exist for crucial client conversations, next-gen and even a lifestyle corner for sharing hobbies and fun. With Private Advisor Group's advisor community spread across the country, this new technology keeps teams connected in a meaningful way beyond conferences, meetings or webinars.

Greenhouse's new reporting features streamline tasks, saving advisors valuable time—anywhere from 30 seconds to several minutes—on routine branch record reporting. The platform also offers transparent account and client management, efficient compliance and regulatory monitoring, access to educational resources and events, and productivity tools.

On the motivation for the new technology, Patrick Sullivan, Chief of Staff and Head of Technology at Private Advisor Group shared: "The development of Greenhouse is centered on streamlining advisor workflows. We've minimized password fatigue with single sign-on, making it easier than ever to efficiently access the tools crucial to practice management. This comprehensive technology empowers both advisors and their staff, fostering a collaborative environment that supports the long-term success of our advisor community."

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $35.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

* Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based on factors such as assets managed, technology spend, staff diversity, and succession planning. Investor experience and returns are not considered in this evaluation. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's for inclusion in the ranking. Barron's ranking was given on September 16, 2024 based on data from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. This ranking is not indicative of future performance.

