Private Advisor Group Listed Among Top-10 RIA Firms by Barron's for Fifth Straight Year

News provided by

Private Advisor Group

04 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Firm Named No. 8 in Barron's 2023 Top 100 RIA Listing

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has been recognized by Barron's as one of the top 10 registered investment advisory (RIA) firms on the publication's listing of "2023 Top 100 RIA Firms."

The annual ranking of independent advisory companies, now in its eighth year, is compiled based on a variety of metrics, including assets under management, technology spending, staff diversity, and succession planning. This is the fifth consecutive year that Private Advisor Group has been selected as one of the top 10 RIAs by Barron's.

Frank Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Private Advisor Group, expressed gratitude for the ongoing industry recognition, stating, "We are deeply honored and humbled by the continued acknowledgment of our efforts. By harnessing the power of scale, we empower growth within our nationwide community of financial advisors through unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology, legacy planning, succession solutions, equity opportunities and multi-custodial support. Our inclusion among esteemed firms recognized by Barron's further fuels our dedication to enhancing the advisor experience."

Last year, Private Advisor Group unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives that have garnered industry acclaim. Its proprietary Alignment & Equity Program which provides advisors direct economic interest in the overall Private Advisor Group community and serves to elevate and expand the value of their practice. And, its exclusive WealthSuite investment management platform aims to create greater efficiency for advisors as well as a more meaningful experience for investors. The multi-custodian platform offers bespoke mutual fund, exchange-traded fund (ETF), and blended mutual fund/ETF model portfolios—as well as custom indexing and tax-optimized solutions. Both of these initiatives have earned industry recognition and have significantly bolstered recruiting efforts within the organization.

Fostering advisor growth is one of Private Advisor Group's core principles and the firm will continue to expand upon these programs and introduce new opportunities for advisors to innovate and grow. 

Visit the Barron's site to learn more and view the full list of 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $28.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

Media Inquiries:

Dana Taormina
JConnelly
[email protected]
973-647-4626

SOURCE Private Advisor Group

