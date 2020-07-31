Private Advisor Group Named to 2020 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group (PAG), recognized as one of the 200 fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisors in the U.S.*, has been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. This is the sixth year PAG has been selected for the honor.

This is the seventh annual FT 300 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times. Ignites Research provides business intelligence on the investment management industry.

"We are thrilled to be named once again on the list of top RIA firms in the U.S.," said John Hyland, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. "This honor was earned because of the focus and commitment our advisors exhibit to a fiduciary duty of putting their clients' interests first, growing their business the right way, and following strict adherence to compliance," said John. "On behalf of our advisors, teams, and leadership, we'd like to thank the Financial Times once again for this honor."

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisors, online accessibility, and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the median AUM of this year's group is $1.9 billion. The FT 300 Top RIAs represent 39 different states and Washington, D.C.

The FT 300 is one in a series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (D.C. retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. In 2019, PAG was ranked #3 on Barron's Top 50 RIA firms and named as one of the fastest-growing firms by WealthManagement.com. In 2020, they were once again named to the FT 300.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors seeking independence. The firm has grown to over $21 billion in assets under management (AUM), while supporting more than 650 advisors as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (July 2020). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials, and online accessibility. Over 750 qualified firms applied for the award, 300 of which were selected (40%). This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

Barron's "Top Firms," Barron's bases its ratings on qualitative criteria: firms with a minimum of 7 years of financial services experience, acceptable compliance records, client retention reports, customer satisfaction, and more. Firms are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues and assets advised by the firm, with weightings associated with each. Because individual client portfolio performance varies and is typically unaudited, this rating focuses on customer satisfaction and quality of advice.

The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects a sample of all of the experiences of the firm's clients. The rating is not indicative of the past or future performance. Neither the firm nor its financial advisors or Private Wealth Advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the rating. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

