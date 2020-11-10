Private Advisor Group's Berta Aldrich Releases New Book Unveiling Invisible Barriers to Creating Diverse, High-Performing Workplaces

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group (PAG), recognized as one of the 200 fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisors in the U.S.*, announced today the launch of a new book, Winning the Talent Shift: Three Steps to Unleashing the New High Performance Workplace, written by Managing Director Berta Aldrich. The book illuminates the invisible barriers that inhibit today's companies from hiring, developing, and retaining diverse, gender-balanced, high-performing teams – while illuminating the path forward.

(PRNewsfoto/Private Advisor Group)

"All industries, including ours, struggle to hire and retain diverse talent, but now we actually have a roadmap for solving the problem," says Patrick Sullivan, co-founder of Private Advisor Group. "When Berta first shared her content with us, we knew it was unique and immediately encouraged her to seek sharing it beyond our walls. Her book will help not only this generation, but all future generations."

Winning the Talent Shift candidly confronts the reality that most companies have not kept pace with today's rapidly-changing global marketplace. Many remain stuck in antiquated practices instead of leveraging an ecosystem that inspires innovation and high-performance through diversity, gender balance, and promoting the new high-performance leader. This book shows everyone – from the mailroom to the C-suite – how to successfully drive change and compete in this new global marketplace.

Winning the Talent Shift has been endorsed by CEO titans Dan Houston, Dawn Zier, Suzanne Siracuse, and John Hyland, as well as Managing Editor of WealthManagement.com, Diana Britton. Dawn Zier, who led the successful turnaround of Nutrisystem as CEO, also provided the Foreword for the book.

"Berta has spent a career leading, mentoring, and creating high-performing teams at every company she has worked for," Mr. Sullivan continued, "and the results of her success and insight speak for itself. We are excited she will continue to lead in a different way by helping all of us overcome the barriers to leveraging this new, talented, diverse workforce."

"As executives, we know how beneficial high-performance workplaces can be," said Berta Aldrich. "Transformation starts when those of us who sit at the top of our organizations – the boards, C-suites, and heads of HR – acknowledge we must do more to create diverse workplaces where everyone can contribute their innate talents, be rewarded for their contributions, and be guided by great leaders who will inspire and engage their teams to compete in this new global marketplace. Winning the Talent Shift candidly shows organizations how to successfully drive these changes at all levels, in real-time."

Winning the Talent Shift is published by Wiley, a multi-national company that has a history of publishing books with transformational ideas that have a lasting impact. The book launches in hardcover today in major book distribution outlets. For more information, visit bertaaldrich.com. 10% of all profits will support and promote high-performance workplaces.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Groups is one of the fastest-growing RIA firms in the nation. As of June 30, 2020, the firm manages over $21 billion in assets under management (AUM) while supporting more than 650 advisors and 55,000 clients in 38 states across the U.S.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG provides industry-leading tools and technology to independent advisors, investors, and growing RIA firms that are focused on fiduciary adherence, compliance, and a client-centric approach. For more information, visit privateadvisorgroup.com

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

Media Contact:

Berta Aldrich

Private Advisor Group

Managing Director, CMO, CHRO

[email protected]

SOURCE Private Advisor Group

Related Links

www.privateadvisorgroup.com

