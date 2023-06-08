Private And Public Cloud Market size in the Financial Services industry is set to grow by USD 90,175.21 million from 2022 to 2027; the development of OpenStack to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global private and public cloud market size in the financial services industry is estimated to grow by USD 90,175.21 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.81% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud computing in the region is relatively lower among small businesses than large enterprises. A small financial services company adopts cloud services to support digital financial services. Some of the major users of cloud computing services include banking, financial services, insurance, e-commerce, and telecommunications sectors. A key factor in adopting cloud computing services is cost reduction. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private and Public Cloud Market in the Financial Services Industry 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Private And Public Cloud Market In The Financial Services Industry - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by service type (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), deployment (public cloud and private cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the SaaS segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These are the solutions that are delivered over the Internet through a subscription model. Organizations implement cloud-based SaaS solutions in order to reduce the high upfront costs of software licensing. Additionally, SaaS is a cloud service model that involves the central hosting of software programs and other associated data. Furthermore, the SaaS model provides service through an automated delivery model as it offers a cost-effective deployment for enterprises, which can be scaled up according to their business requirements. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Private And Public Cloud Market in The Financial Services Industry – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for virtually unlimited storage and big data is a major factor driving the global private and public cloud in the financial services market growth. One of the most data-intensive industries is financial services as they are built on large IT infrastructures that process substantial volumes of data on a daily basis. Generally, financial firms generate a large amount of data through numerous sources, such as online loan application data, bank transaction data, and stock and commodities trading.

Additionally, the large volumes of data, the use of different applications and systems, confidential information, and error-prone manual processes prevent financial institutions from gaining a holistic view of the business, related risk exposure, and customers. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of OpenStack is an emerging trend that is expected to fuel the global private and public cloud in the financial services market growth. It is an open-source cloud-based computing technology that started as a joint project between Rackspace and NASA in 2010. This technology involves a set of software tools to help manage and build cloud-computing platforms in the cloud.

Furthermore, OpenStack is considered the future of cloud computing, and the adoption of OpenStack is higher in large financial enterprises when compared with SMEs. Moreover, banks such as TD Bank have implemented OpenStack solutions to manage their online platforms. Hence, such trends drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data security and privacy are major challenges impeding the global private and public cloud in the financial services market growth. The financial services industry functions and deals with a substantial amount of confidential client and customer data. This includes bank account information, debit or credit card data, and business data for business transactions.

Since bank account information, debit or credit card data, and business data for business transactions. Furthermore, the rise in data privacy regulations and potential threats to reputation related to data breaches increase the demand for data privacy policies. Hence, such challenges hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this private and public cloud market in the financial services industry report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private and public cloud market in the financial services industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private and public cloud market in the financial services industry vendors

Private And Public Cloud Market In The Financial Services Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90,175.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acumatica Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eze Castle Integration Inc., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., VMware Inc., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

