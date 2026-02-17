Private Blockchain Payments Arrive on Public Rails

StarkWare implements privacy infrastructure to unlock confidential institutional finance on Starknet and Ethereum

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starknet is bringing enterprise-grade privacy to public blockchain infrastructure. Through the integration of Nightfall, an open-source zero-knowledge privacy layer built by EY, Starknet will enable institutions to make private payments and DeFi transactions on-chain - without sacrificing compliance, scalability or composability.

This marks a major breakthrough for institutional blockchain adoption. For the first time, enterprises will be able to use public blockchain rails for private B2B payments, treasury management and tokenized assets, while maintaining confidentiality and regulatory oversight.

"Blockchains can offer every institution the equivalent of a private superhighway for stablecoins and tokenized deposits," said Eli Ben-Sasson, co-founder and CEO of StarkWare. "With Nightfall, Starknet will show how that future actually works."

What this unlocks

With Nightfall integrated into Starknet, institutions will be able to:

Execute private B2B and cross-border payments

Manage corporate treasuries with confidential balances

Hold and transfer tokenized assets 24/7

Engage in confidential DeFi - including lending, swaps, and yield strategies - directly on Ethereum

All transactions remain private by default, while supporting selective disclosure, auditability and KYC, making them suitable for real-world institutional use.

Why this matters

Public blockchains have long promised efficiency, liquidity and global reach - but transparency has made them impractical for institutions. Exposed balances, counterparties and strategies create compliance and competitive risks that keep enterprise capital on the sidelines.

Nightfall removes that barrier.

"Privacy is the missing ingredient for large-scale enterprise payments on-chain," said Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader. "The only scalable way to achieve it is on a public, shared blockchain built on open standards. This integration gets us there."

Built for scale, designed for compliance

Starknet already delivers high throughput, low costs, Ethereum composability and access to deep DeFi liquidity. Nightfall adds enterprise-grade privacy, identity-bound addresses and compliant selective disclosure, enabling institutions to operate confidentially while meeting regulatory requirements.

As stablecoin and tokenized payment volumes surge - surpassing $10 trillion in adjusted settlement volume in 2025 - these capabilities are becoming essential infrastructure for global finance.

Nightfall enables selective disclosure by cryptographically binding blockchain addresses to enterprise certificates, allowing banks and corporates to transact privately while preserving audit and compliance controls.

A full-circle moment for blockchain privacy

Ben-Sasson, who co-founded the privacy-focused Zcash blockchain before establishing StarkWare, described the integration as a milestone for the industry.

"Privacy was once a countercultural idea," he said. "Now we're scaling privacy technology developed by EY - an icon of the establishment - on a public blockchain. That's a full-circle moment, and it shows how far this technology has come."

Setting a new standard

Starknet's architecture allows private Nightfall transactions to interact seamlessly with Ethereum and DeFi, creating what Ben-Sasson describes as a new benchmark: privacy that supports KYC, auditability and controlled transparency designed for institutional scrutiny at global scale.

To support adoption, StarkWare is hosting educational events worldwide, bringing institutions together with builders to explore how confidentiality, risk management, compliance and public blockchains can finally coexist.

Together, Starknet and Nightfall are redefining how institutional finance operates on-chain: private by default, compliant by design and built for the scale of global markets.

