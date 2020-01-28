Private Capital Data Analytics Platform Aumni Raises $10 Million Series A

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aumni, Inc., a SaaS company developing a robotic process automation and data analytics platform for private capital investors, announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. The round also included participation from existing investors Moneta Ventures, Next Frontier Capital and Quiet Ventures, who together previously led Aumni's $3.7 million Series Seed round. New investors also include Kickstart Seed Fund, Blackhorn Ventures, Prelude and Service Provider Capital. This announcement follows a pivotal year of growth and achievement for Aumni with its core product offering poised for scale and expansion in 2020.

"SVB is the ideal lead Series A investor for our company. With SVB's support, we're even better positioned to expand our offering and achieve our goal of changing the landscape of the private capital markets ecosystem," said Anthony Lewis, Co-Founder & CEO of Aumni. "We're also grateful for the insight and input from our early customers, advocates and investors who helped us get here, and the team is now positioned to achieve great things in 2020 and beyond."

"Aumni's platform empowers investors at venture firms, corporate venture funds and family offices with the ability to unlock and structure the untapped data living inside their portfolios," said Mike Descheneaux, president of Silicon Valley Bank. "We know that our investor client base is eager to leverage data to enhance decision making and track performance, so we're proud to support Aumni's growth and expansion plans in their quest to drive value for the private capital markets."

Aumni was founded by Anthony Lewis and Kelsey Chase, two attorneys from top corporate law firms Latham & Watkins, Wilson Sonsini and DLA Piper. Aumni is solving a common pain point for investors in private capital markets by developing a turn-key SaaS platform that extracts, audits, and tracks thousands of investment data points directly from definitive investment agreements. Today, Aumni works with prestigious traditional venture funds, corporate venture funds and family offices and is quickly becoming the standard for automating legal operations and investment data analytics for private capital markets. Learn more or connect with Aumni at www.aumni.fund.

For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at www.svb.com.

