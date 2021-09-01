Private Civil War Collection - Going Up for Auction and Gaining National Attention

BIG LAKE, Minn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Estate Sales Minnesota, an independent affiliate of K-BID.com, has been contracted to sell an amazing private collection of Civil War artifacts in Big Lake, MN. This online auction is already seeing nationwide attention from buyers and collectors.

The auction, which is currently open for bidding and begins to close on Sept. 9, 2021, boasts more than 450 items including:

A sample of the inventory being sold on this private Civil War collection. The online auction has 450 items and is scheduled to close on 9/9/2021.

Firearms, bayonets, and ammunition.

Clothing and currency.

Games, pictures, books and more.

The entire catalog can be viewed here: www.k-bid.com/auction/38415

This avid collector has since passed, and the collection is being sold to settle the estate. "Our goal with any project like this is to honor the deceased memory and hope that the next owner can enjoy the treasures as much as he did," said Dana Arvidson, owner of Estate Sales Minnesota.

"He had a true passion for the Civil War era. He was an avid collector of civil war artifacts. He was a history enthusiast who spent many hours studying, reading, and researching the civil war," a relative of the collector noted.

"This is the most extensive Civil War era collection that I have seen in my 10+ years in the auction business. These opportunities do not come along every day for collectors and the amount of web activity and early buyer interest leads me to believe that this could be a special auction," Chris Schwartz, the marketing director for K-BID.com stated.

K-BID.com is an online auction venue based in Maple Plain, MN. The venue hosts thousands of online auctions each year for independent auction companies like Estate Sales Minnesota. With 380,000 registered buyers and a million website visits each month, K-BID.com is one of the largest online auction venues in the United States.

For more information about K-BID, please visit www.k-bid.com.

