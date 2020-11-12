Private Client Resources (PCR) and Lobus Team Up to Enhance Art and Collectibles Management Tools for Family Offices and Foundations

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Client Resources (PCR) and LOBUS today announced a new partnership that integrates Lobus's comprehensive art and collectibles management platform with PCR's data aggregation solutions.

The partnership will enable Lobus-managed assets to flow into PCR aggregation services and onward to downstream reporting systems, providing the first-ever comprehensive view of art and collectibles collections without manual intervention

Bob Miller, CEO of PCR, said, "We are excited to partner with Lobus, whose cloud-based technology and substantial sources of objective data are state-of-the-art. For our clients with significant collectible portfolios, Lobus provides a sustainable strategy to organize and manage these valuable assets."

Lori Hotz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Lobus, said, "PCR is a collaborative, solution-based company that is a leader in financial aggregation for private clients and family offices. We know our users will benefit from the streamlined approach to portfolio management that our partnership with PCR makes possible, creating an integrated approach to planning that has never been available to collectors and foundations until now."

Hotz noted, "The art market is anticipated to grow to $2.125 trillion by 2023, up from the estimated $1.74 trillion it stands at today. Wealth held in art requires a nuanced and holistic approach to planning, as well as a sophisticated understanding of the global market. Lobus gives collectors access to real-time and historic data coupled with collaborative digital tools that expedite workflows in this evolving, location-agnostic landscape."

Miller added, "PCR has a global client base of family offices, foundations, and other firms, many of which use spreadsheets to manage many millions of dollars of assets. For those managing sophisticated collections, Lobus will provide tools that offer the same discipline and controls as they apply to their other investment portfolios."

The companies are jointly marketing the integrated partnership to their existing and new clients in North America and Europe.

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCR provides institutions, advisors, family offices, pensions, foundations, OCIO's and technology providers an easily implemented data-utility that streamlines how data on hard-to-aggregate client assets are managed. In doing so we are driving wealth management innovation allowing firms to invest in their next great idea - not collecting, normalizing and reconciling data. Our innovative privacy-technology is at the forefront of a new generation of data sharing. PCR aggregates hundreds of billions in assets for hundreds of global clients.

For more information, visit www.pcrinsight.com.

About Lobus

Lobus is dedicated to bringing unprecedented transparency to the art market, innovating with an integrated platform built on data intelligence. To date, Lobus has harnessed more than 2 million data points and counting from hundreds of select and trusted sources, making it easy for users to access and leverage must-have information. The platform's cloud-based collaboration tools make data operational for all participants, including artists, who receive access to Lobus for free. By combining aggregated data, objective market analysis, and intuitive workflow software in one platform, Lobus is the essential solution for everyone who interacts with art, from administrators to advisors, from creators to collectors.

For more information, please visit lobus.io .

