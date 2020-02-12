Private Client Resources (PCR) Announces Partnership with GRMA to Revolutionize Data Aggregation and Reporting for Investment Management

Automating the consolidation of information from the complex holdings of UHNW investors has long been a challenge for institutions, family offices and their advisors. With 50% of UHNW holdings often in hard-to-aggregate illiquid investments, the systems that account for and analyze portfolios often rely on manual, error-prone processes. This partnership will ensure that clients have one-hundred percent confidence in their data and reports across all investment strategies and products.

"We are excited to be partnering with GRMA to offer their clients a complete aggregation and normalization solution that delivers pure and actionable data from every asset class and instrument type directly into their management platform," said Robert Miller, CEO of PCR. "We believe GRMA has a differentiated approach of delivering a holistic data-driven experience that helps managers and investors significantly improve visibility of their investments and risks within their portfolios."

"We are thrilled about working with PCR," said Samuel Won, Founder and Managing Director of GRMA. "Many firms and institutions today are struggling with aggregating disparate investment data and producing comprehensive and meaningful reporting and analysis for their holdings, performance attribution and risk management for their entire investment portfolio of liquid and illiquid investments. We are excited about closing this significant gap that exists in the marketplace by collaborating to roll out this compelling offering."

Bob Miller adds, "The vertically integrated ability of PCR and GRMA represents one of the more innovative solutions to facilitate data exchange between liquid asset and illiquid private market programs and investors."

PCR is the leading Data Aggregation, Data Privacy and Data Management services provider to complex UHNW and institutional investor portfolios. PCR specializes in difficult to aggregate asset classes and data sources important to UHNW as well as information from custody banks and brokers. We currently serve 140+ family offices, RIAs, private & trust banks and institutional investors.

Our award-winning Wealth Information platform today aggregates statements and data feeds from over 15,000 private placement funds and fund administrators, encompassing $150B in commitments, as well as marketable securities accounts from over 400 electronic sources with a total of $450B. PCR delivers fully reconciled and normalized data via an extensible data warehouse, a digital hub with a suite of tools, APIs, and pre-packaged third-party software integrations.

GRMA is a leading FinTech and advisory firm that works with asset managers and asset owners that collectively manage more than $300 billion in assets. GRMA provides enriched and curated data and reporting for investment holdings, risk management, and performance attribution/benchmarking as a complete and cost-effective SaaS and outsourced solution. In addition, GRMA provides value-added expert advisory services to its clients. GRMA's principals each have over 25 years of senior-level investment and risk management experience at major global financial institutions, asset management firms and in the government.

