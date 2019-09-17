Private Client Resources (PCR) Expands Management Team with Key C-Suite Executives

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Client Resources (PCR) announced today that it has added three new hires to its executive team including Jeff Hendren as Chief Revenue Officer, Leo LaForce as Chief Client Officer and Chris Godino as Chief Technology Officer. The appointments come 90 days after the Company announced its re-capitalization by Public Pension Capital (PPC), a middle-market private equity firm.

"We are extremely excited to have these seasoned executives join our management team. The hires reflect our commitment to pursue our strategy to build a global wealth aggregation utility by leveraging the best possible talent we can attract," stated Bob Miller, PCR's CEO.

Jeff Hendren, as CRO, is leading the expansion of PCR's sales and marketing organization. Mr. Hendren has deep experience in the aggregation and wealth reporting space, having previously held executive positions at Quovo, Kurtosys and Pertrac. Additionally, he will also oversee PCR's European expansion and Partner Channel development.

Leo LaForce, as CCO, has responsibility for scaling PCR's client delivery capabilities. Mr. LaForce has successfully developed consultative onboarding and support organizations at fund administrators SS&C GlobeOp and HedgeServ and managed client relationships at JPMorgan and UBS. In a supporting move, Rob Hill has joined as SVP, Enterprise Relationship Management. Mr. Hill has held similar roles at JP Morgan, Citco Fund Administration, Lehman Brothers and Merrill.

Chris Godino, as CTO, will have responsibility for the company's expanding global privacy infrastructure, technical operations and development organization. Mr. Godino joins PCR's team from similar roles at Viking Global Investors, JP Morgan and Paloma Partners. He will be supported by newly appointed Swati Gupta as Head of Development. Ms. Gupta has led development teams in firms such as BBT Capital Management and Imperium.

"We have recently expanded our teams in Connecticut and New York by about 20% to service our growing business. We are proud that PCR's vision, strategy and accomplishments were of a level to attract professionals of the caliber of these new leaders," added Bob Miller.

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCR provides institutions, advisors, family offices, pensions, foundations, OCIO's and technology providers an easily implemented data-utility that streamlines how data on hard-to-aggregate client assets are managed. In doing so we are driving wealth management innovation allowing firms to invest in their next great idea - not collecting, normalizing and reconciling data. Our innovative privacy-technology is at the forefront of a new generation of data sharing. PCR aggregates hundreds of billions in assets for industry leading private banks and solution providers. For more information, visit www.pcrinsight.com or contact sales@pcrinsights.com.

