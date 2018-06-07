Private Client Resources (PCR) Partners with Asset Vantage to Offer a Cost-Efficient Managed Data Solution

The partnership will integrate PCR's TotalWealthStream™, the company's award-winning wealth information management platform, with Asset Vantage's powerful technology. Combined, PCR and Asset Vantage will deploy a powerful new platform built to automate asset management and accounting to provide a single view for a family's entire net worth.

"PCR leads the industry with a data first offering that provides a full outsource that consolidates and enriches a client's total wealth view no matter how hard the data is to aggregate," said Adam Carta, Chief Operating Officer of PCR. "We are confident that our unique outsourced data aggregation platform will enhance client experience and fuel Asset Vantage's robust accounting, reporting and analytics and prove very attractive to both existing and new customers."

"Asset Vantage is focused on delivering a comprehensive solution to clients that enables them to visualize, manage, account and report on complex liquid and illiquid portfolios in new ways to achieve competitive returns. A key tenant of this focus is data consolidation," said Robin Williams, Managing Director of Asset Vantage. "The Asset Vantage platform excels at catering to the complex and discreet financial needs of clients ranging from DIY high net-worth individuals to fully staffed family offices and accounting firms. By seamlessly integrating with PCR's TotalWealthStream, clients can easily access hard-to-aggregate data with a centralized platform to streamline reporting and portfolio management."

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCR's is changing the way the world's wealthiest families and their advisors manage and analyze complex investment data. TotalWealthStream™, the company's award-winning wealth information management platform, combines data aggregated from more than 400 custodians with alternative transactions curated from the investor communications of almost 2,000 managers. More than $250B in assets are delivered to their reporting, accounting, risk management and analytics platforms daily.

PCR is trusted by leading private banks, registered investment advisors, multi-family offices and technology firms serving wealthy families.

For more information visit https://www.pcrinsights.com/.

About Asset Vantage

Asset Vantage was established in response to the proprietary needs of an international single family office in 2011. We have created a next generation SaaS-based asset management, accounting and reporting system catering to the complex and discreet financial needs of customers ranging from DIY high net-worth individuals to fully staffed family offices.

Today in its second generation, our cost-efficient and wholly integrated software platform is creating a paradigm shift in the wealth management industry by enabling better control and decision making for our customers and their advisors. Asset Vantage delivers comprehensive portfolio reporting and reconciliation and analytics tools across all liquid/illiquid asset classes, multiple currencies and tax jurisdictions.

For more information on Asset Vantage, visit our website at www.assetvantage.com.

