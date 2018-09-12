Private Client Resources (PCR) Partners with FundCount to Offer Industry Leading Solution to Manage Data Effectively

The partnership will integrate PCRs TotalWealthStream™, the company's award-winning wealth information management platform, with FundCount's proven general ledger capability. Combined, PCR and FundCount will deploy a powerful vertically integrated platform with all portfolio and partnership accounting activity delivered through a single general ledger producing fully normalized, consolidated, and accurate data that will be instantly available for reporting.

"We are pleased to be partnering with FundCount to offer their clients a solution that delivers fully transactionalized and analytics ready data from every asset class and instrument type directly into their accounting platform," said Brian Shapiro, Chief Product Officer of PCR. "We very much admire FundCount and their holistic approach to proactively addressing industry accounting challenges as well as their commitment to help clients streamline the engine of all good decision making – great data."

"FundCount delivers efficiency and insight to clients — which comes from being able to account, manage, and report on complex holding structures and the full array of liquid and illiquid holdings in a way that few providers can. Efficiency and insight starts with data consolidation," said Mike Slemmer, Chief Operating Officer, Americas of FundCount. "The FundCount platform excels at catering to the complex needs of clients ranging from single and multi-family offices to multibillion-dollar alternative fund managers and administrators. By seamlessly integrating with PCR's TotalWealthStream, clients can easily access hard-to-collect data from a centralized platform to streamline accounting and reporting."

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCR is changing the way the world's wealthiest families and their advisors manage and analyze complex investment data. TotalWealthStream™, the company's award-winning wealth information management platform, combines data aggregated from more than 400 custodians with alternative transactions curated from the investor communications of almost 3,000 managers. More than $250B in assets are delivered to our reporting, accounting, risk management and analytics platforms daily.

PCR is trusted by leading private banks, registered investment advisors, multi-family offices and technology firms serving wealthy families.

For more information visit https://www.pcrinsights.com

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 120 hedge funds, single and multi-family offices, fund administrators and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $125 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations.

For more information, visit www.fundcount.com

