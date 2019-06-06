Private Client Resources Secures Private Equity Investment and Announces New Global Data Aggregation Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Client Resources, LLC ("PCR"), the aggregator of choice for major wealth management firms and technology providers, today announced that private equity firm Public Pension Capital, LLC ("PPC") has made a major investment alongside company management. The investment further reaffirms the demand for PCR's total-wealth aggregation utility, which specializes in delivering data covering 100% of ultra-high net worth portfolios – including the hardest-to-aggregate illiquid and statement-based assets.

The transaction will provide liquidity to existing shareholders and fund business growth, allowing PCR to invest in expanding sales, marketing, product development, geographic footprint and the company's ground-breaking data sharing architecture.

"Two years ago, we set out to transform PCR from a respected provider of family-office reporting solutions into a broader data-sharing utility for the world's wealthiest families and their advisors," said PCR CEO Bob Miller. "We are very excited about the relationship we have developed with PPC during the investment process. Our new partners are experienced industry experts focused on working with management to build a valuable business and their investment will enable us to compete on a global scale."

PCR is positioned at the intersection of digital wealth technology and a highly fragmented ecosystem where the preponderance of manual processes and lack of standards impedes the efficient and effective management of wealth. These inefficiencies in the wealth management ecosystem are further exacerbated by the pervasiveness of privacy issues that limit the consistent flow of trusted data into the platforms that are seeking to define the digital transformation of wealth management.

"These inefficiencies cause hundreds of firms to spend precious resources trying to gather data rather than focus on their core value propositions," said Miller. "Complex wealth-data aggregation streamed into the fabric of digital wealth is PCR's core competency, and the industry's leading platforms are now adopting PCR so they can focus on their reporting, analytics and workflow competencies – not on aggregating data."

"We are extremely impressed by the PCR management team's transformation of the company over the past two years," said PPC Partner Thomas Uger. "Their vision of a data utility capable of powering the global digital wealth infrastructure is compelling and far reaching. We are excited to partner with management to scale this vision."

As part of the announcement, PCR has unveiled new global capabilities, including enhancements to its Digital Consent engine which expands coverage to over 30,000 managers. Furthermore, PCR has also announced the ability to host personal and other sensitive information associated with account holders in their country of domicile, such as Switzerland or Singapore, with all actual aggregation processes segregated into a fully tokenized architecture.

In building a total wealth aggregation utility to safely authorize and aggregate even the hardest-to-aggregate asset classes, Miller noted that PCR has created a solution to address total wealth aggregation for the UHNW segment where 50-70% of investments are in illiquids – many reported as unstructured data.

"Most firms leave the challenge of collecting this information to their clients or other manual processes," concluded Miller. "PCR, on the other hand, delivers a turnkey solution that 'leaves no asset behind' to ensure a complete and normalized daily stream of critical investment data."

Marlin Associates advised PCR in the transaction.

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCR provides institutions, advisors, family offices, pensions, foundations, OCIO's and technology providers an easily implemented data-utility that streamlines how data on hard-to-aggregate client assets are managed. In doing so, we are driving wealth management innovation and allowing firms to invest in their next great idea – not collecting, normalizing and reconciling data. Our innovative privacy technology is at the forefront of a new generation of data sharing. PCR aggregates hundreds of billions in assets for industry leading private banks and solution providers.

For more information, visit www.pcrinsight.com

About PPC Enterprises

Public Pension Capital is a New York City-based private equity fund, founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. PPC invests in a select group of industries, including Business and Industrial Services, Financial Services, Healthcare and Specialty Chemicals.

For more information, visit https://ppcenterprises.com/

