Private Cloud Server Market to Reach a Market Size of $183 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Private Cloud Server Market, published by KBV research, The Global Private Cloud Server Market size is expected to reach $183 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 29.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Escalating concerns regarding data security and disaster recovery, together with continuing proliferation of the trends in bring your own device (BYOD) and the increasing integration of mobile workers, are emerging as major factors that are expected to push the market growth for private cloud server solutions. It is also predicted that the increasing focus on providing real-time and quick data access would drive market growth.

The user hosting category witnessed huge market dominance in 2018. The dominating nature of the segment was attributed to the increased versatility and scalability provided by user-hosted private cloud storage solutions without sacrificing data security. User-hosted solutions require a private cloud hosting data center in-house. As it is operated internally by the organization's own IT department, this infrastructure can be regarded as a more secure infrastructure. The Provider Hosting market witnesses promising growth growing at a CAGR of 36.6 % during the forecast period.

The Large Enterprise market dominated the Global Private Cloud Server Market by Organization Type 2018. The prevalence of private cloud systems is primarily due to its safety and control capabilities for companies with compliance issues. The other possible explanation is that service providers that offer hosting private clouds can help address important compliance elements like HIPAA and PCI. Many companies have little choice other than to use a private cloud to achieve cloud computing advantages while ensuring regulatory compliance. The Small & Medium Enterprises market showcases prominent growth rate of 33.3% during (2019 - 2025).

The North America market was dominant in 2018 with a larger market share. The U.S. and Canada have taken the lead in introducing private cloud server solutions due to the increasing volumes of transactions and consequently the data in the country-based organizations. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is experiencing growth rate of 31.8% during (2019 - 2025). This growth is fueled by the growing demand for private cloud server solutions that arises from small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Netapp, Inc. and Dropbox, Inc.

Global Private Cloud Server Market Segmentation

By Hosting Type

User Hosting

Provider Hosting

By Organization Type

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Netapp, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

