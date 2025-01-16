Private Cloud Services Market , 51% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global private cloud services market size is estimated to grow by USD 385.7 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 19.6% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Service (IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS), Type (Large enterprise and Small and medium enterprise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Workday Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 51%. To the growth of the global market. The Private Cloud Services Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The North American region dominates the Private Cloud Services Market due to early adoption of cloud technologies and the presence of numerous public cloud service providers based in the US. However, some organizations are shifting workloads back to on-premises data centers or opting for private cloud solutions. This trend is driven by security concerns, compliance requirements, and the need for greater control over data. Despite this, the North American market is expected to continue leading in revenue contribution due to its mature cloud market and established infrastructure.

Segmentation Overview

Service 1.1 IaaS

1.2 SaaS

1.3 PaaS Type 2.1 Large enterprise

2.2 Small and medium enterprise Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Country

US, Canada , India , South Korea , France , Italy , UK, China , Japan , and Germany

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Private cloud IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) is a business model that delivers outsourced computing infrastructure, including servers, storage, and network components, managed over the Internet. IaaS vendors offer enterprises on-demand access to a large pool of IT equipment installed across data centers globally. This model provides several benefits, such as better security, cost savings, quick access to resources, rapid innovation, and ease in shifting resource usage. With appropriate SLAs, private cloud service providers ensure secure application and data protection within corporate firewalls. IaaS eliminates upfront capital expenditures and reduces costs by providing services based on the SLA. Quick access to resources is ensured, while the time taken to set up computing infrastructure onsite can be significant. IaaS allows for rapid innovation and easy scaling, enabling businesses to respond quickly to changing demands. Cisco Workload Optimization Manager and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) are examples of private cloud IaaS products, offering dedicated hardware, software, and support infrastructure to a single tenant. The private cloud environment is more secure than public clouds, as resources are not shared with other clients, and data is often encrypted. The adoption of private cloud services is increasing, driven by the need for security, ease of access, and cost savings, particularly among large enterprises and SMEs in developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC.

Research Analysis

The Private Cloud Services market offers businesses the ability to leverage Computing resources and IT infrastructure within their own secure environments. This model ensures Data security, adherence to Regulatory standards, and seamless integration with Legacy systems. SMEs and Large Enterprises across industries such as IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, can benefit from this solution. HIPAA-compliant services are particularly important for the Healthcare sector. Private Cloud Services offer Scalability, Cost efficiency, and Virtualization, enabling businesses to optimize their IT operations. Managed services, Hybrid cloud, Cloud migration, Cloud storage, and Cloud computing are key offerings within this market. Business continuity is also a significant advantage, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical applications and data. Private Cloud Services provide a flexible and customizable solution for businesses looking to enhance their IT capabilities while maintaining control and security.

Market Overview

The Private Cloud Services market offers businesses the ability to leverage Computing resources and IT infrastructure within their own secure environment. With Data security being a top priority, Private Cloud Services provide advanced security features, adhering to Regulatory standards. Legacy systems can be seamlessly integrated, addressing Interoperability concerns. SMEs and Large Enterprises across IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment sectors can benefit from this solution. HIPAA compliance adds an extra layer of security for the Healthcare industry. Scalability and Cost efficiency are major advantages, with Virtualization and Cloud infrastructure enabling Managed services, Hybrid cloud, Cloud migration, and Cloud storage solutions. Business continuity and Disaster recovery are ensured through Cloud automation, Cloud management, and Cloud security. Cloud adoption continues to grow, with Cloud applications, Cloud deployment, and Cloud solutions driving innovation. Cloud providers offer Cloud architecture, Cloud performance, and Cloud integration services to meet diverse business needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.



12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio