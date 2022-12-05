Private cloud services market 2023-2027: a descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global private cloud services market size is projected to grow by USD 276.36 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Cloud Services Market 2023-2027

Global private cloud services market - Parent Market Analysis

The reports categorize the global private cloud services as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. The parent global IT services market cover companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Global private cloud services market - Five Forces

The global private cloud services market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global private cloud services market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global private cloud services market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service, end-user, and region.

The IaaS segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. IaaS is a cloud service model that delivers computing infrastructure on an outsourced basis to support enterprise operations, and it is managed over the Internet. In general, IaaS provides hardware such as servers, storage, and data center space or network components. Also, the solutions vendors provide enterprises with computing-related services pulled from their multiple servers and networks, which are distributed across numerous data centers. These benefits will facilitate segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global private cloud services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global private cloud services market.

North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global private cloud services market in 2022. When public cloud services were introduced over ten years ago, the countries in North America were among the first to adopt them. Most of the established public cloud service providers are based out of the US and already have multiple data centers across different regions in the US. Hyperscalers are launching new data centers and, in turn, increasing the adoption of private clouds. Also, a private cloud vendor takes the responsibility of managing, maintaining, and developing the pool of computing resources shared with the organization across a network.

Global private cloud services market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Private cloud offers cloud storage resources to a single enterprise or organization. Resources such as storage, servers, and network are not accessible from outside the enterprise network, and they only hold data related to a single business entity. Therefore, a private cloud offers a greater degree of security and control than a public cloud platform.

Various enterprises and organizations, from the government. BFSI, among other verticals, has started using private cloud services because of the key benefits of private cloud services, such as security and control. Since private cloud operates entirely within corporate firewalls, they give complete control over the entire backup process to the organization. Owing to these factors, the global private cloud services market will grow during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The need for data security and compliance with the changing regulatory environment is prompting financial institutions to adopt a private cloud. Digital transformation is one of the key priorities for financial institutions, and to achieve this, financial institutions are opting for private cloud services. Many financial service organizations have invested in private cloud infrastructure in the past few years, as they typically generate lots of data, which must be kept secure.

Real-time analysis of the data can give insights that help in understanding consumer behavior and help financial service firms to improve their products or services. Therefore, the adoption of private clouds is increasing in the BFSI segment. Thus, the increased adoption of private clouds in the BFSI sector will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Vendor lock-in, also known as customer lock-in or proprietary lock-in, is where a customer using a product or service cannot easily transition to another vendor product or service. This makes a customer dependent on a vendor for products and services, due to which the enterprise/customer cannot use the technology, solution, or service developed by other vendors. Therefore, it may be difficult to switch to public cloud service providers after all the data has been stored in the private cloud platform.

Although it is possible to switch between private cloud providers, the process can be time-consuming, labor-intensive, and expensive. Switching between vendors may even result in rebuilding or altering an application to fit the new platform. Thus, vendor lock-in can pose a challenge for the global private cloud services market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this private cloud services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private cloud services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the private cloud services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private cloud services market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private cloud services market vendors

The private and public cloud market size is forecasted to grow by USD 90,175.21 million. with a CAGR of 18.81% between 2022 to 2027. The private and public cloud market is segmented by type (saas, iaas, and paas), deployment (public cloud and private cloud), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )..

The cloud infrastructure services market size is forecasted to grow by USD 143.62 billion with a CAGR of 11.7% between 2021 to 2026. The cloud infrastructure services market is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Private cloud services market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 276.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Oracle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global private cloud services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global private cloud services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 BMC Software Inc.

Exhibit 131: BMC Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: BMC Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 139: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 HashiCorp Inc.

Exhibit 144: HashiCorp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: HashiCorp Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: HashiCorp Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 147: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 177: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations



